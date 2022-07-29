Members of Meadville City Council’s subcommittee on community engagement on Wednesday endorsed minor revisions to a nondiscrimination resolution under consideration by council as a whole.
Discussion of the resolution was tabled during council’s regular meeting last week after concerns were raised regarding the scope of the resolution and some of the wording.
After the subcommittee’s discussion of the changes, City Manager Maryann Menanno said that the nondiscrimination resolution likely will be on the agenda when City Council holds its regular meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Discrimination,” the resolution reads in part, “by any individual or organization, whether public or private, based upon any person’s actual or perceived sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color, age, physical/mental ability or disability, national origin, religion or beliefs, marital status, familial status, veteran or military status, will not be abided in the community.”
Concerns raised last week that the inclusion of identity classes not covered by state and federal law could open the city to unexpected liability should not be an issue, according to Menanno. A review of the resolution by the city’s attorney showed that all of the classes are either explicitly protected by state or federal law or are protected by virtue of judicial precedents on related cases.
The title of the resolution continues to evolve. When considered last week, the intention laid out in the resolution’s title was “to provide for an inclusive, fair, and welcoming city.”
Meadville resident Carol Scherf expressed concerns about the phrase “welcoming city.”
The phrase, she told council, has a specific meaning in the context of debates over immigration policy.
“‘Welcoming city’ means something to a lot of people,” Scherf said, “and it’s really something that we don’t want.”
Scherf appeared to be referring to the “Certified Welcoming” designation created by the Welcoming America nonprofit. According to the organization’s website, “Certified Welcoming” is “a formal designation for cities and counties that have created policies and programs reflecting their values and commitment to immigrant inclusion.”
Erie, Lancaster and Pittsburgh are the three Pennsylvania municipalities on the organization’s list of 15 “Certified Welcoming” places in the nation.
City staff and council members told Scherf that they were unaware of the program and had not intended to reference it in preparing the proposed resolution.
“Frankly, when we were drafting it, other municipalities have used that term,” said attorney Gary Alizzeo, “and we thought that it sounded good.”
Earning the “Certified Welcoming” designation requires an application and formal evaluation process, not merely adopting a resolution that declares a municipality to be welcoming. Even so, the revised version of the resolution up for consideration this week avoided the issue altogether by substituting the term “tolerant” for “welcoming.”
That substitution, however, drew the attention of Councilwoman Gretchen Myers, who makes up the community engagement subcommittee along with Councilwoman Autumn Vogel.
Myers said she didn’t like the connotation associated with “tolerant.”
“I think ‘tolerant’ kind of implies that — if you tolerate something, there’s this thing that there’s something wrong with the thing,” she said, “so ‘tolerance’ to me implies that you’re tolerating a negative thing.”
Myers suggested that “accepting” be used in place of “tolerant.”
The revised resolution also includes an additional paragraph: “A guiding value of the City shall be that all residents, workers and visitors of the City of Meadville shall enjoy the rights, privileges and responsibilities pursuant to all applicable laws of the United States, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the ordinances of the City of Meadville, and be free of unlawful discrimination.”
Regardless of the precise terminology used, the final resolution, if approved by council, will have little practical impact — and that’s by design. Rather than an ordinance that establishes a municipal board to investigate claims of discrimination, council intentionally has opted to consider a resolution designed to cost as little as possible in terms of staff time and budgetary expense.
“The intention here,” Alizzeo told council last week, “is that the city is not going to take any specific action.”
The concern from both members of the public and members of City Council over seemingly innocuous phrases suggests that even if the resolution results in no concrete actions, it could send a message. The exact nature of that message will be discussed when council meets next week.
