Meadville’s deputy mayor was unsuccessful last week in persuading his fellow Meadville City Council members to get on board his effort to put a stop to what he described as substandard service from an area school bus company. Whether his plea to members of the public has been more successful should be evident this evening when Crawford Central School Board meets.
“Please come to the school board meeting. Make your voices heard,” Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight urged city residents during his closing remarks at City Council’s meeting Wednesday. “We have to hold each other accountable. Only way for things to get better and things to get corrected is if we’re willing to hold people and everyone accountable, so please come to the meeting and voice your concerns.”
McKnight offered a lengthy list of concerns regarding the bus services provided for Crawford Central School District by GG&C Bus Company Inc. The list, he said, drew on personal observation as well as numerous reports from parents in the district. McKnight is himself a bus driver and a longtime employee of Hubbard Bus Service Inc., the Meadville-based company that provided Crawford Central buses for decades before the Washington-based GG&C was awarded the district’s contract for the Meadville area last year.
McKnight’s comments targeted both the company’s drivers and its management as he claimed that GG&C drivers are “unsafe” and said problems with poor service that plagued the district at the beginning of the school year are continuing in 2023.
“Kids are being hurt,” he said. “This company is not fulfilling its contract, and our school board is not doing anything about it.”
McKnight was among a large group of Hubbard employees who addressed Crawford Central School Board members in March in hopes of persuading them not to approve a five-year contract with GG&C. Hubbard’s $15 million bid for the contract was the highest of three received by the district and was about $5 million higher than the GG&C bid. Board members ultimately voted 7-1 in favor of GG&C.
As the current school year began, the switch in companies proved challenging — so challenging, in fact, that Superintendent Tom Washington issued an apology in an interview with The Meadville Tribune and again in a school board meeting. After opening the year with numerous instances of late pickups and dropoffs and even some routes that weren’t served at all, GG&C hired Hubbard to run more than half of the Meadville-area fixed routes that GG&C had been contracted to provide.
Councilwoman Gretchen Myers said Crawford Central transportation problems have affected the downtown dance studio she operates with “kids not coming to dance because they’re not being picked up.”
McKnight acknowledged that council has no authority over the school board or GG&C, but called on his fellow members to take a stand.
“Let’s get some answers for the residents of Meadville,” McKnight said. “I feel City Council should make a statement of inquiry or something to let them know that we are aware of this and we’d like to see it resolved.”
Mayor Jaime Kinder was reluctant to plunge council into a situation that it has no direct control over. While McKnight was familiar with the issues involved, she noted, she and other council members have not reviewed the school district’s contract with GG&C and are unaware of details regarding the company’s performance and working relationship with the board.
Rather than City Council becoming involved, Kinder said the best next step was for residents with concerns about the district’s transportation to organize and address the board.
“When it comes to organizing, you start from the beginning,” she said. “No matter what happens now, often bodies don’t listen to one person, but when we get together and we speak together and we show that we are together and we want the same outcome, that is when they start listening.”
With no other council members expressing support for McKnight’s call for a “letter of inquiry,” council moved on from the topic after nearly 20 minutes of discussion.
Crawford Central School Board members, meanwhile, tackle a lengthy agenda when they meet today at 5:30 p.m. in the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike. The last item on the agenda prior to the board’s closing comments is the approval of the hiring of five GG&C bus drivers.
The meeting is open to the public. Residents who wish to address the board should arrive a few minutes early to sign up on the public comment sheet.
