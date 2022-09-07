Meadville City Council will discuss a proposed rental licensing program, among other items, when it meets today for its first regular meeting of the month.
The licensing program discussion comes after council’s subcommittee on housing and economic development has developed the proposal in a series of meetings since February.
All five members of City Council attended a town hall event two weeks ago designed to elicit comments from rental property owners and managers. More than a dozen speakers offered a variety of criticisms of the proposal, with most saying it wasn’t needed. Several of the speakers returned last week to the subcommittee’s meeting to comment further.
In addition to the rental licensing program proposal, council will discuss stormwater ordinance updates from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. It also will receive an update on Meadville Planning and Zoning Commission’s progress on a proposed update to the city’s zoning ordinance.
Council is also expected to set a time for Halloween trick-or-treating.
Council meets at 6 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. Anyone who wishes to address council should arrive a few minutes early and add their names to the public comment sheet.
