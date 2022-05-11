Meadville City Council will meet for its monthly study session at noon today in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The agenda posted to the city’s website, cityofmeadville.org, lists one item of new business: a presentation on competitive infrastructure opportunities for local governments accompanied by discussion.
Council meetings are open to the public. Study sessions on the second Wednesday of each month were added to council’s monthly schedule of meetings earlier this year. The April study session was livestreamed to the city’s Facebook page and has been viewed more than 600 times. The meeting today is expected to be livestreamed as well.