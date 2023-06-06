Meadville City Council meets today for the first time since a schedule change approved last month.
The change shifted council’s two regular voting meetings each month from the first and third Wednesday to the first and third Tuesday. The meetings, which are open to the public, still begin at 6 p.m. and take place in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
Tonight’s meeting will include final votes on three ordinances: one would create a retirement window that temporarily drops the age requirement for police officers who have served more than 20 years; another would allow police to immobilize vehicles that have unsettled parking violations; and the third would update the city’s water regulations and mandate connections to Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) water system for all city structures with indoor plumbing that are located within 150 feet of a MAWA waterline.
All three ordinances received preliminary approval during council’s meetings last month.
The water connection requirement comes in response to inquiries from city property owners who were interested in drilling wells, City Manager Maryann Menanno told council members at their May 17 meeting.
“We’d like to avoid that,” Menanno said.
When council members first discussed the ordinance at a May 10 study session, Councilman Jim Roha said he was aware of one city dweller whose residence was located more than 150 feet from a water line and relied on well water. He declined to identify the person.
Menanno said any existing wells would be allowed to continue to operate if the updated ordinance is approved.
Among new business up for discussion will be a proposal to offer WiFi access in Diamond Park, as well as funding possibilities for installation of solar energy panels on the roof of the city-owned Victor C. Leap Commonwealth Office Building, which houses the northwest regional office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection at 230 Chestnut St.
Council is also expected to vote on an agreement with JT’S SteamTable Restaurant & Catering, 213 Chestnut St., that would allow the eatery to use a portion of Mulberry Street just north of Chestnut Street for outdoor seating. The restaurant previously used the area in 2020 and 2021, then used two city parking spaces last year when Mulberry Street was repaved.
