Meadville City Council will hold its next regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The regularly scheduled meeting for Wednesday was canceled because a member of council will be out of town at the time, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. Council’s regular voting meetings usually take place at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Meetings are open to the public. Those who wish to address council should arrive a few minutes early to sign up on the public comment sheet.
The rescheduled meeting comes on the heels of several changes to council’s meeting schedule, which has seen the addition of monthly study sessions and subcommittee meetings this year. Study sessions are held at noon on the second Wednesday of each month while subcommittee meetings take place at noon on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Earlier this month the Sept. 14 study session and Sept. 21 voting meeting were canceled. In both cases the cancellations were announced via social media on the day prior to the scheduled meeting times. The Sept. 21 meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items, according to the announcement.
