Meadville City Council will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. due to the Fourth of July.
Members in May voted to change the scheduled time for their two monthly voting meetings, moving them from the first and third Wednesday of each month to the first and third Tuesday.
The change of schedule created a conflict, however, with the first Tuesday of July falling on the holiday. The rescheduled meeting time for Wednesday was advertised in The Meadville Tribune on June 26 and Monday.
Council’s next voting meeting will take place July 18, returning to the first-and-third Tuesday schedule.
A meeting agenda posted Tuesday included an ordinance allowing the booting of vehicles by Meadville city police; discussion of letters to be sent to state legislators in the region; and discussion of a possible request for proposals on an assessment for the city’s Public Works garage.
Drafts of the letters to legislators, which request support for a “desperately needed increase in the local services tax,” were discussed last week by members of council’s finance subcommittee.
The local services tax allows a municipality to charge $52 per year — $1 each week — for people employed in the municipality. Proceeds from the local services tax are specifically designated for costs related to the township’s police, fire and emergency services, road construction and maintenance, and the reduction of property taxes.
City Council meets in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
