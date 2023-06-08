Meadville City Council members on Tuesday voted 4-0 to approve a retirement incentive aimed at the most senior officers of Meadville Police Department.
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight did not attend the meeting.
The voluntary retirement option would be available to four staff members, all of whom have credit for at least 20 years of service and who have been with the department since at least 2007.
The ordinance approved Tuesday temporarily lifts the age requirement for retiring officers. Under current rules, officers must have served at least 20 years and be at least 50 years old to be fully pension eligible when they retire. With the change, the officers could retire with a full pension this summer regardless of their age. If they do not take advantage of the window, they would have to continue working until they reach 50 to qualify for full pension benefits.
City Manager Maryann Menanno said after the meeting that the move was intended to cut costs by replacing higher paid officers with “new folks at a lower cost.”
Asked if incentivizing the retirement of the department’s most experienced members was the right move given recent difficulties with staffing vacant positions, Menanno said those difficulties are largely past.
“We have actually been able to turn that around as far as recruiting and retaining officers,” she said after the meeting. “We are only one short at the moment.”
Recruitment and retention of police staff has been the department’s leading concern since early 2021 when a retirement and a series of resignations left the department’s full complement of 22 officers down by more than 30 percent at one point, with the remaining officers compelled to work numerous overtime shifts.
City Council approved the reinstatement of traditional pensions last year in labor negotiations with the union representing the department’s officers in an effort to improve recruitment. Traditional pensions had been replaced by 401(k)-style defined contribution plans in 2015 — a move that at the time was viewed as an essential cost-cutting step.
The amended police retirement ordinance takes effect June 27. Qualifying officers have until July 10 to elect to take advantage of the new window. They must also submit a waiver agreement that releases the city from any claims of age discrimination. After submitting the required forms, officers have until Sept. 1 to retire.
One week after the ordinance received preliminary approval last month, Menanno said city officials had not received any inquiries regarding the retirement window from the four staff members who would qualify: Chief Michael Tautin, Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci, Sgt. Vince Trenga (the department’s school safety officer), and Sgt. David Gredler.
That appears to have changed in the interim.
“There has been more discussion about that from those individuals,” Menanno said after the meeting Tuesday.
