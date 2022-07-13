The Crawford County Historical Society would like to purchase a nearly 7-acre property in the city of Meadville that has been in increasing disrepair for decades, but the current owner’s unpaid stormwater fees could prevent it from doing so, Executive Director Josh Sherretts told Meadville City Council last week.
The unpaid fees associated with the former site of Race Street Lumber Co. amount to approximately $17,000, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
The historical society is being offered the chance to purchase the property for $1 and payment of the unpaid property taxes and other fees associated with the property, Sherretts told council.
“We’ve already acquired the funding through private donations to take care of the back taxes,” Sherretts said before explaining that the stormwater fees would almost double the overall cost to the society. “Also, from a standpoint of donated funds, every dollar we have to put into those is also money that we can’t do anything productive with the property to try to get it back into upstanding (condition).”
Finance Director Tim Groves pointed to an anticipated budget deficit of $1 million in expressing skepticism about stormwater fee forgiveness for the property.
“The city has resisted giving donations to nonprofits,” Groves said, explaining that forgiving the unpaid fees would be the equivalent of an indirect gift to the historical society. “We have so many nonprofits in town and they all do a wonderful job. It’s just difficult to pick and choose who you donate to.”
Groves suggested that rather than forgiving unpaid fees, a better plan would be for the society to connect with the city’s redevelopment resources. Losing out on those fees would have a significant impact, according to Groves, because they play an important role in the city’s budget by contributing to equipment purchases, street improvements, and stormwater drain repair and maintenance.
Unpaid 2020 and 2021 taxes on the property amount to $15,017.56, according to Crawford County Treasurer Christine Krzysiak, and additional taxes have continued to accumulate this year. With two years of unpaid taxes, the property is scheduled to go up for tax upset sale Sept. 23, she said.
Sherretts said he believes that if the historical society does not purchase the property, it will go into the tax upset sale.
If that happens, he added in a letter he submitted to council, “It is uncertain what its fate may be or if it may simply sit abandoned for another 30 years as it has to date.”
Instead of sitting unused, Sherretts envisioned several buildings on the property becoming available for productive community activities — “programming, countywide historical exhibits, a tourism business incubator, a site for economic development and for the betterment of our community. The list is endless,” he wrote.
Prior to housing the lumber company from the 1950s to the 1990s, the site was home to Meadville Rye Whiskey production from the 1860s until Prohibition in 1920 and again in the 1930s, according to Sherretts. Several of the buildings on the site date back to the distillery’s time and could be restored, Sherretts said.
Redeveloping the property could be linked to the French Creek Heritage Entertainment District project along French Creek and Bessemer Street, Sherrets said. That project is being coordinated in part by Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC). Earlier this year, EPACC received a $13,586 state grant that funded an environmental assessment of the Race Street Lumber property.
The assessment, which was necessary before any redevelopment of the site, recently produced encouraging results, according to Sherretts, which was another factor in the society’s desire to move forward with acquiring the property.
“We’re to that point now,” he told council, “where we either have to pull the trigger or say, ‘You know what, we’re going to pass and it goes to tax sale.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.