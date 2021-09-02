Meadville City Council on Wednesday took its first deep dive into the implications of adopting a home rule charter.
It certainly won’t be the last extended discussion of the years-long process.
Whether or not home rule status is ultimately pursued, council members agreed that the keys to considering the option are educating themselves on the topic more deeply and, even more importantly, making sure the public knows what the process entails and what is at stake.
“You’re really going to have to sell this to people,” Councilman Sean Donahue said following a detailed overview of home rule. “I just saw the report and I’ve read about it, and I still don’t understand it completely.”
The report in questions was a slideshow from the city’s recently hired AmeriCorps VISTA leader, Renna Wrubleski, who led council through a 25-minute crash course in the history of home rule, the elaborate process required simply to let voters consider the option, and the experiences of several nearby municipalities that have recently adopted home rule charters.
Home rule, implemented in Pennsylvania in 1972, enables municipalities to adopt a local charter approved by voters in place of the state’s municipal code, Wrubleski told council. A home rule charter is still bound by the state and federal constitutions as well as Pennsylvania statutes, but it offers local governments more flexibility.
Council members have in recent years noted on numerous occasions that when it comes to raising revenue the city’s primary tool is raising the real estate tax rate. Home rule status, they have also stated, would offer additional tools for raising revenue that could help avoid real estate tax increases. Examples of such tools mentioned during council’s discussion Wednesday included increases to the local earned income tax, the local services tax, the realty transfer tax and the mechanical device tax, a charge levied on coin- or card-operated machines ranging from jukeboxes to video poker machines.
Wrubleski told council that she was hard pressed to find evidence of dissatisfaction with home rule charters among the municipal staff members now working under them or the public commissions that have led municipalities through the process of drafting and approving a charter. Her presentation highlighted Sharon, Greenville and New Castle, which all have adopted home rule charters within the last 15 years.
In Sharon, which adopted its home rule charter in 2008, Wrubleski said the city has since diversified its tax structure to decrease reliance on real estate taxes. In Greenville, which adopted its charter last year, the borough has already increased its earned income tax by 0.5 percent and doubled its realty transfer tax with the hope of decreasing its real estate tax rate.
In New Castle, Wrubleski continued, voters approved a referendum on the city’s new charter in May; home rule will begin next year. Where Greenville’s charter passed narrowly, New Castle’s passed by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. Discussions with the Greenville borough manager suggested that low community involvement in the charter adoption process led to the close vote, she reported.
“Residents were under the impression that under home rule, the town can now just raise taxes whenever and however they wanted,” Wrubleski said. That’s not the case. The charter, shaped by an elected commission and submitted to voters for approval, defines the municipality’s taxing powers.
To move forward with home rule for Meadville, voters would have to approve the election of a government study commission — a step that could happen as soon as next spring, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson. If that’s the goal, he added, the city needs to act quickly to inform residents about home rule and “what you can and can’t do” under it.
“If this is something we think we might want to do next year,” Johnson told council, “we need to get out there and start educating the public on what it means.”
That process will begin at council’s next meeting on Sept. 15, when staff will present a proposed public engagement plan and additional information on the home rule experiences of municipalities similar to Meadville that have pursued the process.
