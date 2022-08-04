Since they picketed a Meadville Housing Authority meeting in October, increasingly frustrated residents at the Holland Towers public housing complex have sought improved conditions at the facility.
On Wednesday, four of those residents brought their concerns to Meadville City Council, spending nearly half of a 60-minute meeting decrying both the living situation they face and the treatment they say they receive from staff.
No members of the board that oversees the authority or of the management staff were present at the meeting.
“The situation down there is exploding,” resident Wayne Shannon told council at one point.
“Who do we contact that’s above Holland Towers? Who is in charge of that building?” asked resident Debra Daniel. “Because nothing’s getting done. We’re fed up.”
Bedbugs and cockroaches, malfunctioning plumbing and unreliable elevators, damaged balconies and threats of eviction were among the numerous complaints lodged by the residents.
“I’m thankful for the apartment,” resident Kathy Brown told council, “but I’m not thankful for all the problems we’ve had to go through.”
The concerns come as City Council’s subcommittee on housing and economic development continues to consider a potential rental licensing and inspection program. During discussion of the proposal in recent months, city staff members have recommended that Section 8 housing, which is subsidized by federal vouchers, be included in any inspection program started by the city. It is not yet clear whether a public housing apartment building like Holland Towers would be included in the program, which is still in development and must be approved by council.
Nor was it clear whether City Council was in a position to take any action in direct response to the concerns raised by residents of the seven-story, 132-unit facility located at 1111 Market St.
Asked if council had options other than trying to use its powers of persuasion to influence the situation, city attorney Gary Alizzeo said after the meeting, “There’s not a quick answer, and I’m going to look at it.”
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel framed the residents’ concerns as symptomatic of a larger pattern in the city, one that she linked to concerns that council heard last month from residents of a very different sort of apartment complex. Residents at Connect55+, a 128-apartment complex on upper Pine Street, told council they were experiencing rent increases of 30 percent and more as they renewed their leases in recent months.
“Frankly, it’s just baffling to me because I hear your stories, which break my heart, but you’re not the only folks I’m hearing these stories from,” Vogel said, addressing the Holland Towers residents. “It’s public housing, but it’s also in the private market too, right? and housing in Meadville is an issue.”
Vogel argued that concerns raised by residents suggest a rental licensing and inspection program should be a priority. She also pointed out that council appoints the members of the Meadville Housing Authority that oversees Holland Towers, William Gill Commons and several other public housing sites.
“We need to do better for the people living in public housing, living in Meadville in general, certainly for the folks in Holland Towers,” Vogel said, “and I think it’s within our power to some degree to do that.”
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight called on council to do more than just thank the residents for coming to the meeting and sharing their concerns.
While council appoints the five board members of the authority, the board, like other such municipal boards, operates in a largely independent manner.
“I take it seriously,” McKnight said of the issues raised by the residents. “I’d like to make a statement or to let people know that are in charge” at the authority, he said, “that we’re listening and we are concerned. Our hands are tied, but we will continue to voice our concern and we’re hoping to see something done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.