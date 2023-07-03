Big cities aren’t the only places where drivers who find themselves short on change can pay for parking with a few clicks on their phones.
Meadville will soon be such a place as well, according to city officials. The added convenience in paying for city parking comes at a time when a variety of parking-related concerns have arisen for stakeholders in the downtown business district.
City Manager Maryann Menanno told City Council members last week that an app that allows visitors to pay for parking in the city’s metered spaces should be up-and-running some time this month.
“We’re just waiting on the stickers to come in,” Menanno told council.
Stickers with quick response or “QR” codes will be placed on each of the city’s approximately 500 spots. When scanned with a smartphone, the codes will connect motorists to an app provided by meterEZ, an Erie-based company that’s already touting the app’s availability in Meadville on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store for Android users, where it can be downloaded for free. The app has been in use for metered parking in Erie for nearly five years.
“We’ve been working with them for a while now to have everything up and running,” Menanno said in an interview with The Meadville Tribune. “We’re hoping that in July it will be ready to launch.”
The addition of the app won’t cost the city anything, according to Menanno.
“There will be a small fee for the user,” she added. The app is also supported by ads and users pay a smaller fee if they deposit funds in a digital wallet that is part of the app.
The rollout of the app is also expected to include a promotion that gives free parking credits to users who sign up, according to Menanno.
Except for the addition of the QR code, nothing about the meters will change, Menanno noted.
“You can still use quarters,” she said.
How many quarters drivers will have to use when they visit downtown has been cause for worry among business owners.
Concern that the cost of metered parking would be — or already had been — changed from the current 25 cents for each hour to 25 cents for each half hour drew about 20 business owners to meet Monday with Mayor Jaime Kinder and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel.
“There was a little uproar last week about parking downtown,” Vogel said in reporting on the meeting during the Wednesday meeting of City Council’s community engagement subcommittee. “We were able to communicate that any increase in the cost of metered parking would come in front of City Council for a vote.”
Nonetheless, for business owners like Mary Melvin, who runs Save Room for Dessert inside the Market House, the subject is still a bit of a sore one because they believe the effect of any increase in the cost of metered parking would be sudden and obvious.
“Losing business,” Melvin said on Friday. “That’s what everyone’s concern is.”
It’s already a hard sell to lure customers from Vernon Township, where parking is free and drivers don’t have to worry about parking tickets if they lose track of time, according to Melvin.
The concern over the cost of parking comes as City Council is considering the future of the city’s parking deck. This week, the city revised and reissued its request for proposals for a formal structural assessment of the garage. The assessment would estimate the cost of rehabilitating the garage and would also put a price on leveling it.
Council members have already pointedly asked whether requesting such a proposal, which could cost as much as $50,000, commits them to spending anything. Menanno has clarified that there is no requirement that any proposals received be accepted.
Given council members’ expectations of a budget deficit approaching $1 million for the preliminary 2024 budget and their concerns about spending $50,000 on an estimate for repairs, the likelihood of a rehab project that the city’s consulting engineer has already said would probably cost “millions of dollars” seems small.
Replacing the parking garage with a surface lot in the same place would result in a net loss of more than 200 spaces. City staff recently embarked on a study to assess parking resources and the best way to use them.
Whether that includes increased charges for metered parking won’t be on the agenda when council meets next week, with the meeting coming on Wednesday due to the Fourth of July holiday. But it could be up for discussion soon as council is expected to begin considering projections for the 2024 budget as soon as later this month.
“Once those conversations start,” Menanno said, “I would imagine there will be a discussion of increased parking.”
