Meadville City Council on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to an $11.5 million budget for 2023 that relies on a 2-mill increase in property taxes and $642,000 in federal pandemic relief to bridge what otherwise would have been a deficit of nearly $1 million.
The budget includes just $10.7 million in recurring annual revenue. The resulting gap between projected revenue and recurring annual expenditures constitutes a growing structural imbalance that has proved a challenging conundrum for years. The imbalance between revenue and expenditures also all but assures a significant shortfall a year from now when council considers the 2024 budget.
When that time comes, however, council will be working without the safety net provided by $1.3 million in federal assistance over the past two years — and with the certainty of the increasing expenditures that come with a budget devoted in large part to personnel costs.
Council members voted 4-1 to approve the 2-mill property tax increase on first and second readings with Councilman Jim Roha the only member opposed. Roha had said last month he would consider an increase up to 1.5 mills.
Immediately after voting on the tax levy, council members voted unanimously to approve the budget itself on first and second readings. Both the tax levy and the budget are scheduled for third and final approval at council’s Dec. 21 meeting.
At meeting’s end, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel called for a study session in January devoted to a discussion of strategies to “right the ship.”
“I don’t want to be having the same conversation this time next year — we can’t afford to,” Vogel said. “We did important things tonight. It doesn’t feel great, but they had to be done because they haven’t been done.”
The increase brings the city’s tax rate to 24.92 mills. With the new rate, the owner of a property assessed at $25,000, the average assessed value of residential properties in the city, will see the annual municipal property tax bill go from the current $573 to $623 — an increase of nearly 9 percent.
The final version of the budget restores $125,000 for the authority that oversees Meadville Area Recreation Authority that had been left out in a budget balancing effort in the preliminary version. Projected expenditures were also lowered by $180,000 thanks to a change in medical coverage from a group plan to an individual plan. The savings allowed less money to be borrowed from city reserves as well — about $33,000 instead of $100,000.
The 2023 budget projects $3.7 million in spending for the police department, with 95 percent of the expenses deriving from personnel costs. The police budget has increased 14.5 percent since 2020, nearly all of the increases driven by salaries and benefits.
In October, council approved a new contract with Fraternal Order of Police Colonel Lewis Walker Lodge 97, the union local that represents the city’s officers. The contract was touted as an effort aimed directly at attracting additional officers to a department that has been chronically understaffed since early 2021. In addition to restoring traditional pensions that had been eliminated as a cost-cutting measure in 2015, the contract includes salary raises ranging from 5.1 percent to 6.8 percent for next year and increases of 3.5 percent, 3 percent and 2.5 percent in subsequent years.
The fire department budget — $1.8 million for 2023 — has similarly expanded by 12 percent since 2020 and is similarly driven by personnel costs with 92 percent of that spending related to personnel costs.
In the budget hearing that preceded council’s regular Wednesday meeting, Sgt. Neil Falco, a Meadville Police Department detective and president of Lodge 97, expressed appreciation for council’s willingness to prioritize public safety. He also acknowledged that doing so may have put the city in a “difficult position … from a budgetary standpoint.”
“The FOP is very aware that providing public safety to the community comes with a price tag,” Falco said. “As council has always made the safety of residents a focus, we support council’s proposed 2023 budget, as we trust that council is acting in the best interest of the city, as they have over the years with their support of our public safety.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.