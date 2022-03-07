Meadville City Council will hold a finance subcommittee meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. to discuss priorities for the new group.
The subcommittee, which consists of council members Gretchen Myers and Jim Roha, is one of three subcommittees formed last month. The others are a housing and economic development subcommittee with Mayor Jaime Kinder and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight as members and a community engagement subcommittee made up of Myers and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel.
The first meeting of the new subcommittees took place when the housing and economic development group met Feb. 23. When they were approved last month, council envisioned that beginning in April the subcommittees would meet at noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Kinder said it was likely that more than one of the three subcommittees would meet at the same time.
Meetings are open to the public and take place in the conference room of the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. Those who wish to address the committee should arrive a few minutes early to sign up on the public comment sheet.