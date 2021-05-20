Meadville City Council on Wednesday took its first look at a proposed $7 million three-year capital plan that would be funded in large part by $4.8 million in borrowing.
The ambitious plan comes at a time when much of council’s attention has been focused on the city’s precarious financial situation and an anticipated deficit of approximately $650,000 in the operating budget for 2022.
“It’s a lot of money,” interim City Manager Gary Johnson told council, “but these are needs. It isn’t a wish list.”
The needs include a new fire truck expected to cost $1 million that would replace two pieces of equipment, a 30-year-old engine and a 28-year-old aerial truck. The list also includes one new police department sport utility vehicle (SUV) for each of the next two years and two new SUVs in 2024; three new dump trucks to replace Public Works vehicles that range in age from 15 to 21 years old; a $300,000 street sweeper to replace a nine-year-old model; and more than $2 million in paving-related expenses.
If approved in its current form, the three-year plan would involve 35 percent more debt than the $3.1 million borrowed for the last such capital plan. Johnson noted to council that the last three-year plan had actually been stretched out to four years.
“There are a lot of needs here,” Johnson said, “and frankly there are a lot of needs that we said … it’s just not something that’s going to fly — we had to cut it back. So we’ve already pared it down.”
Finance Director Debbie Oldakowski reminded council that capital funds remain separate from the city’s annual operating budget. Thus, money borrowed for the capital plan must be spent on capital expenses — it can’t be used to address the anticipated operating budget deficit, for instance.
While the capital plan is separate from the annual operating budgets, debt incurred for capital expenses will add to the annual deficit. Oldakowski said it was not yet clear what that impact would be.
While there was little discussion from council members, Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight asked whether used police vehicles could be considered instead of new ones.
Johnson explained that because of the heavy wear put on such vehicles, buying used ones would likely result in the city needing to replace vehicles more frequently.
Council should plan to approve a final capital plan by July in order to be able to issue bonds for the debt in a timely and advantageous fashion, Johnson added.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.