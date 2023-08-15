If you’ve been meaning to order a carbon monoxide detector, don’t waste any time: Shelves in the Meadville area could soon be bare.
A change to the city’s property maintenance code means that, beginning next month, carbon monoxide detectors will be required for all residences.
Meadville City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of final approval of these and other property maintenance code updates. The changes will take effect Sept. 5.
How — or whether — the changes will be enforced is another question. For rental property units, the answer is clear: The requirements will be enforced through the city’s new rental property registration and licensing program. For owner-occupied residences, the answer, though different, also seems clear: The requirements won’t be enforced except in unusual circumstances — such as after a fire.
“I can think of no reason why your code inspector is going to be walking through an owner-occupied home to make the determination as to whether it’s there,” attorney Tim Wachter told council regarding the blanket requirement for detectors, “but if for some reason he would have to make that inspection, and it was appropriate, he’d make the determination as to whether the carbon monoxide detector should be there.”
The updated requirements were brought in the spotlight by Councilman Jim Roha, who noted they come with a cost. The cost won’t be as high as he suggested, however.
In opening discussion of the proposed amendments Tuesday, Roha said the changes would significantly raise the number of smoke alarms required in every residence — from one or two to about five.
After the meeting, city officials clarified that requirements with regard to smoke alarms are not changing — current code requires a smoke alarm in every bedroom as well as an additional alarm outside of each sleeping area. The building property code also requires an alarm on each story of a residence, including the basement.
The ordinance amendment merely codifies an already existing requirement, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. The city’s property maintenance code is based almost entirely on the International Property Maintenance Code, which includes similar requirements for smoke alarms. However, the requirement may not be universally known. While council members noted that both smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are occasionally available for free from Meadville Central Fire Department or other sources, no members of council or city staff present pointed out the existing requirements during the meeting.
Roha successfully proposed a change to the updates that will extend a requirement for carbon monoxide detectors from homes where fossil fuels are used as a heat source to all homes, regardless of whether the structures have natural gas-powered furnaces. Council members voted unanimously in favor of the change.
Roha made the suggestion after the issue caught his eye after an additional reading of the proposed changes.
“You would be amazed at the number of people who die every year, not from the fossil fuel heat but from bringing charcoal grills into the house when the electric is out to cook and keep warm,” Roha said, “or using a gasoline-powered generator to generate heat and having the gas-powered generator indoors. So, I don’t think anybody should be exempt from carbon monoxide (detector) installation.”
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that about 20 deaths and 400 emergency room visits result each year from carbon monoxide poisoning related to charcoal grills, Roha said.
After the meeting, he acknowledged that the number of city homes without fossil fuel-based heating that would be affected by the change is likely small, but said he was concerned with “possibilities, not just probabilities.”
The updated ordinance requires that carbon monoxide detectors be placed outside of each separate sleeping area in a residence in the immediate vicinity of the bedrooms.
The property maintenance code updates approved Tuesday also change the expectations regarding the removal of snow from sidewalks. Previously, owners of properties with sidewalks were required to keep the sidewalks free of snow and ice “between the daytime hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
The updated version drops daytime clearing requirement and that owners must keep the sidewalks clear “within 24 hours after cessation of any given snowfall.” The requirement applies to sidewalks adjacent to public streets as well as snow or ice that “poses a hazard to pedestrians.”
