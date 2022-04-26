Meadville City Council last week eliminated one of three subcommittees formed earlier this year. The two remaining subcommittees will continue to meet as needed at noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month, including a meeting of the housing and economic development subcommittee this week.
Council members on Thursday voted unanimously to dissolve the finance subcommittee made up of Gretchen Myers and Jim Roha. Since being formed in early February, the subcommittee held no public meetings.
The vote came with no discussion other than a joking remark from Councilwoman Autumn Vogel.
“You guys don’t like each other or something?” she asked, drawing laughter from other council members.
Roha had previously argued in favor of dissolving all three subcommittees, saying that doing so would ease the burden on staff members who are required to prepare, attend and record minutes for the meetings. Mayor Jamie Kinder, on the other hand, stated that it was particularly important for the housing and economic development committee to conduct its work in public.
That committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the general structure of a rental inspection ordinance. Instituting a rental property registration and inspection program was a major platform for Kinder’s campaign last year. Myers, who was also elected last year, also supported such a program, as did Vogel and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight when they ran for office in 2019.
The community engagement subcommittee will also continue its work, though it has not yet scheduled any public meetings. An impromptu meeting between Vogel and Myers, who make up the committee, raised questions of whether Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act had been violated in late February. The city’s attorney later told council that he believed no violation had occurred since there had been no deliberation of agency business.
Council’s subcommittees meet in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. Those who wish to address council regarding the possible structure of a rental inspection ordinance at the meeting Wednesday should arrive a few minutes early to sign up on the public comment sheet.