Meadville City Council members unanimously voted down Allegheny College’s request to transfer a liquor license from West Mead Township into the city for the school’s use.
In voting 5-0 on Wednesday to deny the college’s request for the transfer, council’s resolution found concerns raised by city residents and business owners “are credible and justified.”
Council members approved the resolution to deny without comment. A motion to approve the transfer was on the agenda but was not introduced for a vote.
Several Meadville residents and business owners expressed opposition to the transfer during a 45-minute public hearing held by council last month.
Pennsylvania’s Liquor Code requires a public hearing be held by the new host municipality whenever a license is to be transferred from one municipality to another.
At the April 21 public hearing, one college-area resident described multiple incidents of Allegheny students disturbing the peace in the neighborhood including at least one altercation between students.
Another college-area resident testified about the potential for increased late-night noise with alcohol sales on campus. The resident also raised safety concerns as the campus is close to both an elementary school and a daycare center.
A Meadville tavern and restaurant owner testified the college would be competition for his business, adding that a private business was better equipped to service Allegheny students.
The college needed the transfer approval so it could then buy the state-issued liquor license held by Yukon Ron’s Bar & Grill Inc. The current licensed location is the now-closed Bootlegger’s Lounge, 356 Baldwin St., in West Mead Township. The license is in “safekeeping” — still valid, but deactivated under Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board rules.
Allegheny wanted its own license to promote student community, officials said. It also wanted the license to promote responsible socializing and alcohol consumption between students, faculty and guests.
Since last fall, Allegheny has done alcohol sales on a limited basis at some campus events, but it was through use of the catering license of its contracted food vendor.
Addressing council prior to its vote on Wednesday, Allegheny President Hilary Link restated the college’s case for the license.
“We have never intended for our campus events to compete with anything happening downtown,” she said. “We remain thoroughly committed to supporting downtown and downtown businesses.”
Link said it wasn’t the college’s intention to sell alcohol after Pennsylvania’s 2 a.m. deadline for sales, but noted many of the popular restaurants that students like to frequent in downtown Meadville close by 10 p.m.
“The goal was to give them a safe and responsible place to socialize” when they return to campus, according to Link.
“We’re really not interested in competing with anybody,” she added.
Following the vote, Link told The Meadville Tribune that Allegheny appreciated the opportunity for the hearing and acknowledged council’s vote.
Asked if the college will continue to pursue alcohol sales at on-campus events through its catering provider, Link was noncommittal.
“We will consider our next steps,” she said. “We don’t know yet. We’re going to think about our next steps and decide as soon as we can.”