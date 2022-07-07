Meadville City Council on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to the creation of an Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC) that will advise council on implementation of the city’s recently approved climate action plan.
Council will vote on the third and final reading of the ordinance that establishes the committee when it meets July 20.
The first and second readings of the ordinance were both held Wednesday and both resulted in 4-1 votes, with Councilman Jim Roha the lone dissenter. Roha was similarly the only opponent to the resolution approving adoption of the climate action plan at council’s June 15 meeting.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, who has consistently been the staunchest supporter of the climate action plan, said she was encouraged by the preliminary approval of the related committee.
“The EAC ensures that our climate action plan doesn’t just sit on a shelf,” Vogel said in her remarks at the meeting’s end.
The seven-member EAC, if it goes on to receive final approval, will make achieving the goals outlined by the climate action plan a “participatory” process, according to Vogel.
“That’s important to a lot of us up here,” she said with a glance toward her fellow council members, “making a government that is participatory, that makes it easy for folks to get involved and have a say — and that’s what the EAC is designed to do with the work around the climate action plan.”
If final approval follows at council’s next meeting, the ordinance establishing the EAC would take effect 21 days later. City Clerk Katie Wickert noted that council’s appointment process, which allows time for publicity, application submission and interviews, will take place after the ordinance goes into effect.
After the meeting, City Manager Maryann Menanno estimated that the application submission period could last about 30 days. Unlike some of the city’s “ABC” bodies — authorities, boards, commissions and committees — which limit membership to city residents, the EAC ordinance casts a broader net and allows residents, property owners and taxpayers generally to serve on the committee. Taxpayers could include people who reside outside the city but work in it and thus pay the city’s local services tax of $52 each year.
Meadville Redevelopment Authority has a similar appointment policy, Menanno noted, and City Council members wanted such a policy for the EAC to ensure a larger pool of volunteers. The pool of interested community members increased by one at Wednesday’s meeting: City resident Lisbet Searle-White commended council for approving the climate action plan and EAC and declared her interest in serving “in whatever capacity I can.”
“When you’re working on your local stuff, that’s going to touch so many people, you can’t outsource that work,” Searle-White said. “It has to be done here, hopefully by people that live here.”
Once the EAC members have been selected and approved by council, the committee will begin meeting, according to Menanno.
“Then the committee will hopefully meet with council,” Menanno said, “and then they can discuss and parse out what part of the climate action plan they want to tackle first.”
Because City Council will ultimately set any climate-related policy that the EAC develops and recommends, Menanno said it was also likely that a council member will serve as a liaison to the committee and attend its early meetings.
According to the EAC ordinance, committee members will serve three-year terms. Terms for the initial group of members, however, will be staggered so that two or three expire each year. Members can also be removed for misconduct, neglect of duty or “other just cause” by a majority vote of council.
The EAC’s powers are limited by the ordinance, which states that any EAC attempt to seek funding — from grant programs or state agencies, for instance — must receive prior approval from City Council. The ordinance includes a specific clause noting that it “does not in any way commit the city to make any appropriation or payment to or for the benefit of the EAC, furtherance of the climate action plan or similar initiatives.”
As for its duties, the ordinance spells out a list of nine broadly conceived areas that involve identifying environment-related problem areas facing the city, recommending responses to those problems and opportunities to implement the climate action plan, educating the public, searching for potential funding sources and a variety of related activities.
The ordinance also addresses concerns over the EAC’s name raised last month by Roha and city attorney Gary Alizzeo. State law provides a framework for the creation of environmental advisory councils, rather than committees, but Roha and Alizzeo noted that could lead to confusion between the EAC and City Council itself. Not using the name prescribed by state law, however, could create other problems if the EAC seeks state funding. As a result, the ordinance establishes “an Environmental Advisory Council to be known as the City of Meadville Environmental Advisory Committee.”
