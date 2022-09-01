The two members of Meadville City Council’s housing and economic development subcommittee on Wednesday voted to advance a proposed rental registration and licensing program for consideration by the full five-member council.
City Manager Maryann Menanno said staff members would prepare a culmination of the subcommittee’s discussions of the program and distribute it when council meets next week.
In advancing the program that has been under discussion by the subcommittee since February, Mayor Jaime Kinder and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight addressed concerns raised last week in a town hall designed to solicit input from landlords who largely oppose the proposal. Kinder and McKnight also agreed to modifications to the proposal designed to lessen the impact that instituting the program might have on landlords.
Instead of requiring annual registration of each occupied rental unit, Kinder and McKnight agreed to a proposal that the proposed registration of rental units be required every two years instead. Zoning Officer Gary Johnson said that since registration won’t be used to collect information about tenants, conducting it every two years would likely be sufficient.
“That’s something we could look at to try to reduce the overhead to both the city and the landlords,” Johnson said. “From an application standpoint, it’s a paperwork kind of thing, so is it really necessary to do every year?”
Rental property owners and managers who have criticized the proposal have consistently argued that the impact on them is likely to far exceed the $38 fee cited by city officials. The cost of the fee as well as the time and effort required on the part of landlords to comply with the program, they have said, will be passed on to tenants at a time when high inflation and other factors will lead to negative impacts for the very people the program is intended to help.
At Wednesday’s meeting, several of the landlords who criticized the proposal at last week’s town hall returned to reiterate their concerns. They were joined by others involved in housing and at least five tenants of the Hillcrest development, all of whom said their apartments already are inspected by Hillcrest officials and that the proposed city-operated inspection program was unneeded.
Another possibility considered by the subcommittee is to discount the registration fee when units pass consecutive inspections.
Kinder and McKnight, who both campaigned on instituting a rental registration and licensing program, said they liked the ideas.
“It’s showing, you know, that we’re willing to work — it’s not about us making money” from the program, McKnight said. “That’s not what we’re here for. We’re going to make the housing safe and respectable, and I think it’s also showing landlords that, you know, we’re trying to work with you.”
McKnight said he was optimistic about moving past what has been a seemingly adversarial relationship with landlords.
“Instead of having this antagonistic behavior going back and forth where it’s us against them,” he said, “this is Meadville, we’re all in this together. We need to work to make it better.”
In addressing criticisms offered by landlords last week, Kinder asked city staff to research an inspection program recently established in Titusville.
Regarding the possibility of taxes being raised to pay for the program, Menanno said that high initial start-up costs would not be addressed with a tax increase but by a reallocation of staff member duties. Essentially, more of Johnson’s time would be spent on the program than other responsibilities.
The program also would not be a means of increasing city revenue, Kinder said, nor would it be used to collect information about tenants.
Kinder said the third party inspectors would use sanitization procedures to prevent the spread of pests or disease, a claim that was met with some skepticism from audience members.
As for the idea that all residences should be inspected, not just rental units, Kinder said the inspections were aimed at businesses and noted that commercial buildings already are inspected.
Kinder also addressed the claim from landlords that the rental program would lead directly to increased rents for tenants.
“Some of the landlords are saying they will be forced to increase rent,” Kinder said. “The city of Meadville doesn’t have anything to do with raising rents.”
Passing on costs associated with the program to renters would be up to landlords, she added.
After approving the proposal for consideration by the full City Council, more than 40 minutes of the hour-long meeting were taken up by public comments, nearly all of them critical of the program.
Diann Bolharsky of Center for Family Services Inc. urged the subcommittee to slow down its implementation of the plan. Estimating that about 20 units would likely be found uninhabitable, Bolhrsky said that the “unhousable” segment of the population who cannot qualify for quality housing would be left homeless. Meadville does not have the capacity to deal with the likely spike in homelessness that would result from basic safety inspections, according to Bolharsky.
But Joe Tompkins, the Meadville Redevelopment Authority member who has been a key proponent of an inspection program, said such concerns could be addressed as the program is being developed and launched. Menanno said it would probably be 2024 before the program, if approved, were put into effect.
Karen Kress, who with her husband owns 30 rental units in the city, again stressed that required inspection programs would violate tenants’ privacy. Unlike several other landlords at the meeting, however, she said she does not conduct regular inspections of her properties — in part because of the privacy issue she raised.
After the meeting, Kress said she expected the program to be approved by council.
“I think it’s a done deal. I’m hoping we can at least adjust some of the things they want to do,” she said. “I just don’t think this is going to accomplish what they want it to accomplish.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.