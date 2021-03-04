Meadville City Council had a message on Wednesday for the residential fashion police: House wrap and roof tarps are out, plastic-covered porches are in.
Continuing a discussion of proposed updates to the property maintenance code from its last meeting, council focused on two issues: expansion of the “unboarding” requirement and classifying unapproved materials as a blighting influence that can be cited by code enforcement officials.
The first topic proved uncontroversial: Council members expressed support for expanding the prohibition on boarded-up windows and doors from vacant structures to all structures. The property maintenance code requires that such boardings be replaced with permanent fixtures within 180 days of a notice of violation, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson, who oversees the city’s building code enforcement.
The second question proved a thornier issue: whether to give code enforcement officials the power to cite property owners for use of unapproved materials “for repair or construction of any building, structure or appurtenance thereof.”
The materials in question, Johnson explain, boil down to three primary categories: house wrap, such as Tyvek; tarps used as roof coverings; and “porch plastic,” translucent sheeting that often pops up during the winter months.
Pointing to slides shown during the livestreamed meeting, Johnson gave examples of each situation: house wrap left exposed on a Highland Avenue garage for “multiple years”; plastic draped sloppily like a 40-foot-long shower curtain from the eaves of a Baldwin Street porch; a tarp the size of a jumbo-sized swimming pool cover stretched over the perpendicular gables of a Fifth Ward roof.
While there was general agreement that house wrap should be covered by permanent construction materials and that tarps should not be used as a long-term roofing solution, council members split on whether residents should be permitted to transform their porches and patios into makeshift cold-weather greenhouses.
Mayor LeRoy Stearns suggested the phenomenon be treated like studded tires for vehicles: allowed during winter months but prohibited after a certain date. Some people, he added, say that such plastic enclosures help keep heat inside their homes while others create them to store outdoor furniture that they don’t have room for inside.
Johnson said the proposed update could easily be revised to allow for exceptions during winter, but added, “It kind of defeats the purpose of that specific code section.”
If porch plastic were allowed in the winter, Johnson suggested, it should be required to be maintained and tidy.
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight and Councilman Jim Roha sided with Stearns and asked that Johnson revise the proposed code update to allow for porch plastic under certain circumstances.
Stearns also asked why property maintenance code provisions in general are enforced against property owners exclusively rather than the tenants who are often responsible for violations.
Johnson, who described himself as a landlord, said that ultimate responsibility for property maintenance falls to owners, not renters. On a practical level, he added, identifying renters can be difficult while property owners are a matter of public record. Also, when faced with violations, renters have an option that owners generally do not: they can simply leave.
Councilman Sean Donahue reported that council’s discussion of fines for violations of the property maintenance code had led a West Mead Township official to call him regarding the city’s former incinerator property, located on Liberty Street, just outside the city boundary in West Mead — where city property maintenance codes do not apply. Donahue asked about the condition of the property and whether there were broken windows and other problems. City Manager Andy Walker said he was aware of concerns regarding the property from township officials and would look into the matter.
Johnson emphasized that the city’s concern about property maintenance violations was not driven by ulterior motives and that, in fact, while the city can issue violations it does not have the power to issue fines.
“The judge is the only one who can assign a fine,” Johnson said. “The city doesn’t fine people. We’re not looking for money. We’re really just looking for compliance.”
