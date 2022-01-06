Meadville City Council members on Wednesday discussed the possibility of holding a “visioning session” to receive input from the public on council priorities for the upcoming year.
When the session will be held and the exact form it will take could be determined when council next meets on Jan. 19. As a public meeting, the visioning session will require advertisement ahead of its occurrence.
The time and form remain to be determined, but Councilwoman Autumn Vogel argued that the need for the session is clear.
“2021 council set some priorities for the year that we would work on,” Vogel said in explaining why she had requested the visioning session. “Despite those being present on every meeting agenda, not a lot of progress was made there.”
Early last year, using a survey distributed electronically by city staff, council members voted on top priorities to address in light of a budget deficit on the horizon that was expected to exceed more than $600,000. By early February, a list of five goals began appearing on each council meeting agenda: review the moving of 911 dispatch; review the marketing of 984 Water St., the former city hall building; begin the home rule charter process; implement third-party billing for fire department services; and county-wide reassessment of property values.
By December, that list was down to three and had evolved in other ways. Eliminating Meadville Police Department’s dispatch staff had been considered and soundly rejected; the former city hall building had been sold to a subsidiary of Meadville Medical Center for $725,000; and third-party billing had been implemented.
Holding a town hall on county-wide reassessment, on the other hand, had been placed on hold and developing a capital improvement plan and asset inventory had been added to the shortened list of three priorities.
The fate of the remaining priority — beginning the home rule charter process — was more complicated.
In some respects, progress had been made. Considering home rule, which can give financially strapped municipalities increased flexibility with regard to the generation of revenue through taxes, had been recommended by the consultants who produced a report on Meadville’s finances early last year.
The city was also awarded an AmeriCorps VISTA intern who started mid-year and offered council a detailed presentation on the home rule process in September.
After that, however, with the annual budget season approaching in November and two council members having lost their primaries and set to depart, interest in pursuing home rule further seemed to fizzle.
After Wednesday’s meeting, Vogel offered a vision of what the proposed visioning session might look like, with members of the public breaking out into smaller groups to discuss particular priorities and members of council rotating among the various groups. Her hope, she said, is that whatever format is employed, the meeting will make for a more collaborative process.
Surveying council members on their personal priorities via email might be quicker and easier, but Vogel expressed optimism that the more labor-intensive visioning process would be worthwhile.
“I’m hoping that by involving the public in this session themselves, that there’s a level of accountability and transparency that we’re setting,” Vogel said after the meeting. “It’s better in the long run in terms of ensuring that we see (these priorities) through.”
Another benefit, Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight added, would likely be increased participation from the public.
“We want the community involvement,” he said.
“We want you here. We want to hear what you have to say,” Vogel added. “We’re going to take that to heart and act on it.”
