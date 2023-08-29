Members of Meadville City Council could vote later this year on a plan to install a solar array on top of one of the largest buildings in the city’s downtown area, according to a timeline discussed last week.
If approved, the solar panels would be placed on the roof of the city-owned Victor C. Leap Commonwealth Office Building, the 63,000-square-foot structure that houses the northwest regional office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) at 230 Chestnut St.
“The bottom line is there’s incentives right now to make this possible and we can pay ourselves back and then still have 20 years remaining,” Councilwoman Autumn Vogel said, “to see savings and continue to pay ourselves back.”
The discussion came Wednesday during a meeting of City Council’s infrastructure subcommittee, which consists of Vogel and Councilman Jim Roha. Mayor Jaime Kinder and Councilwoman Gretchen Myers also attended.
Vogel outlined a plan that would have the subcommittee discuss the topic further next month, with City Council as a whole addressing it in late October or early November and a series of three votes coming over two meetings in late November and early December. Installation work would likely take place eight to 12 months after approval, according to Vogel.
Installation of the solar array is estimated to cost $286,000, according to a presentation to council last month by members of the city’s Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC). Half the cost would be eligible for reimbursement under the federal Inflation Reduction Act, according to the presentation.
The installation cost would initially be paid for with funds from the city’s Long Term Capital Reserve fund, according to Business Manager Tim Groves.
The fund, which is projected to finish the year with $2.04 million, was established in 1992 using proceeds from the sale of the city’s water system. From time to time, according to Groves, council has drawn on the fund for various purposes and then repaid the money borrowed.
The ordinance that established the fund allows for earned interest to be used for capital projects, according to Groves. Using the fund to pay for the solar array installation would require borrowing from principal as well.
Multiple votes would be necessary to approve the plan because borrowing from the principal would require amending the ordinance. Groves said similar steps have been taken in the past to pay off Meadville Area Recreation Center debt and other purposes.
If approved, a 10-year repayment plan could include interest on the principal borrowed, according to Groves.
EAC member Ian Carbone estimated that the solar panel could offset about $16,000 in energy bills each year, paying for the unreimbursed cost in about nine years. The panels could then be expected to continue generating energy cost offsets for another decade or two.
When originally presented, the plan called for savings to be used to offset electric costs associated with the City Building. Vogel on Wednesday said that more recent discussions involved the power produced by the array being used to offset energy costs at the DEP building.
How that would work remains to be determined, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. Rent paid by the state DEP includes the cost of utilities at the building, she said, but the city actually pays the monthly bill.
Further discussions with state officials would be necessary to work out the logistics, according to Menanno and Groves, to ensure the savings would be used to benefit the city rather than being used to offset the state’s rent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.