Meadville City Council looked to the future last week in discussions about two possibilities, each of which would bring immediate costs before a variety of advantages could be realized.
The more expensive of the options is one that could pay for itself over the long term: installing an array of solar energy panels on top of the city-owned Victor C. Leap Commonwealth Office Building, which houses the northwest regional office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) at 230 Chestnut St.
The less expensive option could impact city residents and visitors almost immediately: publicly accessible WiFi for Diamond Park.
The solar project could be expected to produce enough energy to offset the annual cost of electricity for the City Building, according to Ian Carbone, the Allegheny College professor of environmental science and sustainability who helped to develop the proposal.
“Solar got a lot more attractive in the past year with the Inflation Reduction Act,” Carbone told council.
New rules designed to encourage solar power mean that half of the cost of the proposed array would be eligible for reimbursement with federal funds, according to Carbone, who led the planning and installation for a solar array that was completed at Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville earlier this year.
Before being reimbursed, however, the city would have to come up with an estimated $286,000 to install the array. Once installed, the economic outlook improves dramatically: Carbone said the array would produce enough energy to offset about $16,000 in energy bills each year, paying for the unreimbursed cost in about nine years. For the remaining 16 years or so of the array’s expected lifespan, the city would continue to benefit.
“This is a proposal that will save the city money,” he said. “It’s a significant investment, but also a significant savings.”
Over 25 years, the savings could amount to $308,777.47, he added.
For a city that has begun cutting staff and offering retirement incentives to senior police officials ahead of an anticipated budget deficit expected to approach $1 million, the size of the required investment could prove daunting. After the meeting, City Manager Maryann Menanno said the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding could be a possible source. Several CDBG recent projects have come in under budget, according to Menanno.
The early-stage discussion revealed several project elements still to be determined. For instance, the city will have to confirm that the DEP building’s roof will support the array; that the lease agreement with the DEP allows for such a project; and that Penelec will be on board with the arrangement.
Mayor Jaime Kinder and council members Gretchen Myers and Autumn Vogel expressed enthusiasm for the possibility. Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight did not attend the meeting. Councilman Jim Roha found the cost a concern, but did not dismiss the possibility.
“I will reserve comment until we hear from our solicitor,” he said, “although if you can get to the word ‘free,’ you have my attention.”
Council’s subcommittee on infrastructure is expected to return to discussion of the proposal when it meets at noon on June 28.
Council also supported staff efforts to establish public WiFi service in Diamond Park. Menanno recommended a proposal from AT&T that would bring an installation cost of $1,950 plus continuing monthly fees of $40.
The AT&T proposal also offered the advantage of being a standalone service, not one that ties into the City Building’s existing network. The city’s network experienced what officials at the time called a “data incident” in 2020. Menanno said city staff members will continue to explore sources of possible grant funding to support the investment.
