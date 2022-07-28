Conflicting opinions on the likely costs for a proposed rental unit registration and licensing program in the city led to conflict during a Meadville City Council subcommittee meeting Wednesday.
Meadville Redevelopment Authority member Joe Tompkins, who chairs the Redevelopment Authority’s subcommittee on housing, outlined a proposed framework for the rental unit licensing program, which would require annual registration by rental property owners and safety inspections of individual units every other year.
The point of such a program, he stressed, would be to ensure that basic safety requirements are met.
An annual fee, which would cover the cost of inspections, has not yet been determined, but Tompkins estimated it would be in the range of $40 to $45.
“The additional cost” each month for rental property owners, he noted, “should be no more than $3.75.”
That estimate was unrealistic, according to the only representative of the rental property owners who would be affected by the proposed licensing program.
“No, I’m sorry, you’re very wrong,” responded Bob Muth, executive director of Meadville Housing Corp. Muth was one of just two members of the public to attend the meeting. When the proposed program came up for discussion at a City Council subcommittee meeting in late March, 23 people attended, including several landlords and several representatives of housing assistance programs in the city.
While the registration fee may be only $45, Muth continued, it will inevitably bring with it logistical challenges for landlords and tenants. Those challenges will cost time and money at a time when tenants can least afford it due to a rate of inflation that has hovered near a 40-year high for much of the year.
“You have to set up the meetings, you have to set up the inspections,” Muth said. “You’re totally wrong on that.”
Not only would registrations and inspections bring unexpected costs that can only be recovered by passing the costs along to tenants in the form of rent, but Muth said in many cases inspections are not necessary because they are already being conducted.
Meadville Housing Corp., for instance, conducts its own annual inspections for the Hillcrest housing development that it owns, according to Muth. The inspections cover not only basic safety concerns such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, furnaces and hot water heaters, but also include open-ended questions for tenants such as, “What needs to be fixed?”
When rental property owners are already being self-administered, City Council should consider allowing exemptions from any city-sponsored program, Muth said.
Tompkins objected to the idea of rental property owners conducting their own inspections and pointed out that the city already conducts inspections of commercial properties. Allowing rental property owners to conduct their own inspections, he said, would be like allowing restaurants, day care centers or senior care facilities to perform their own inspections instead of having such inspections performed by independent agencies.
“It sort of becomes a problem when you have the business owner in charge of making sure their own businesses are meeting safety standards, especially when they have incentives to keep costs as low as possible, and therefore avoid making repairs,” Tompkins said. “My question is, why do landlords and people in the rental business think they deserve special treatment and that they should not be subject to safety inspections?”
While Tompkins painted a picture of rental property owners in search of special treatment, Muth countered that the subcommittee developing the registration proposal was subjecting owners to poor treatment. Council’s subcommittee on housing and economic development consists of Mayor Jaime Kinder and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, who did not attend Wednesday’s meeting. Tompkins, while not a member of the committee, has played an integral role in the committee’s work since February as a liaison to the Redevelopment Authority.
“This committee has not asked the landlords for their opinion,” Muth said, adding that landlords are willing to help facilitate an inspection program. “We’re just saying we’re concerned in a period when inflation is so high, why are you adding additional costs to us?”
The registration program framework outlined by Tompkins is similar in scope and cost to others already operating in a variety of northwestern Pennsylvania municipalities, from Saegertown, with about 124 rental units, to Erie, with about 16,000 units. The cost of the program would be funded by program fees.
Additional opportunities for public input on the plan will be available, according to Tompkins.
The next time the proposed program is likely to come up for discussion is at City Council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 3, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. Council meetings are open to the public and take place in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The proposal discussed this week will soon be available online at cityofmeadville.org, Menanno said. Previous research into the registration programs operated in seven other communities in the region is already available by clicking on the “Plans and Reports” link.
