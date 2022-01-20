Meadville City Council discussed plans Wednesday that could lead to nearly $1 million in upgrades to Huidekoper Park within three years and a summer programming for kids as soon as this summer.
The park improvement plan, Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson reminded council, was shaped with input from members of the public through a meeting at the park in August that was attended by about 45 people. Participants voted for 16 amenities to be included in a Huidekoper redesign. Fifteen were included in the proposal presented to council.
“We incorporated all except the bike trail,” Johnson said.
Council members expressed unanimous support for moving forward with the proposal, which is still in the early stages. Johnson said more detailed information on the cost of the upgrades would be presented next month and would have to approve a grant application to support the project by mid-March.
The city will likely learn if its grant application is successful by the end of the year. If a grant is awarded, bidding for the project could take place early next year and work could be performed by late 2023 or early 2024, Johnson added. Given the probable cost of the project, work would probably be divided into multiple phases.
Directing attention to large posters showing the location of proposed upgrades, Johnson said the early planning demonstrated that everything under consideration would fit within the park.
“The next question becomes budget,” he said, explaining that if everything under consideration is included, the total cost would “be pushing $1 million.”
In addition to long-term upgrades, council heard from representatives of Meadville Family YMCA and Creating Landscapes on their hopes of raising $25,000 to support summer activities at Huidekoper in the spirit of the city’s much-loved summer parks programs of decades past — programs that were briefly rekindled in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To raise the money, Y Sports Program Director Talyn Boden told council, the nonprofit is planning a six-week-long walk-a-thon event. Over the course of the six weeks, 25 teams of 25 people each will walk a combined total of 1,000 miles using routes established in recent years by the Walkable Meadville program.
The fundraising effort will kickoff in Diamond Park on March 20, Boden continued, and both the Y and participating teams will be soliciting sponsors to contribute to the cause. The goal is for each team to generate $1,000.
The park is located on Williamson Road near the intersection with Grove and Poplar streets.
Council took no official action with regard to the proposed summer park program, but members expressed their support for the idea of supervised activities overseen by the Y and Creating Landscapes, a nonprofit that has held summer camps at Allegheny College for more than 30 years. Boden said she would return to council in the coming months with a more detailed proposal for the summer activities in Huidekoper. She envisioned making the walk-a-thon fundraiser an annual event to support annual summer programming in the park.
If plans for park upgrades move forward, park visitors and participants in summer programming could enjoy a variety of new amenities within a few years.
Listing the proposed upgrades, Johnson described refurbished basketball and multipurpose sport courts with timer-operated lighting, two play areas for children of various ages, expanded parking with accessible spots at multiple locations, extensive walking trails, community gardens, a fenced dog park area, a disc golf course, horseshoe pits, a cornhole court and more. The proposal also calls for security features, possibly in the form of video surveillance, and could also include WiFi access, according to Johnson.
“It’s 100 percent dependent on what the budget is,” Johnson said.
The city already has about $162,000 in federal funds designated for the project. The city is applying for a grant from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for up to $300,000 — a grant that would require the city to match the amount it receives. The city’s portion of the remainder could come from additional federal funding for low- to moderate income areas, federal coronavirus relief funds, city tax revenue or from privately raised sources, Johnson said.
The discussion comes just over a month after council completed budget discussions that painted a dark picture of the city’s immediate financial future, including the prediction that the annual budget deficit would climb to about $1 million within a few years.
Asked if now was a good time for the city to consider park improvements that could be so costly, Councilman Jim Roha said that the spending of city tax revenue is still a long way off. He also expressed the hope that ultimately the city wouldn’t have to spend too much of its own money on the project.