Meadville City Council today returns to its consideration of a proposed nondiscrimination resolution that was tabled after extended discussion last week.
The meeting of two council subcommittees at noon in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, also will include a presentation on a possible framework for the rental registration and licensing program that council has been discussing for several months.
A nondiscrimination policy for the city was identified as one of council’s priorities earlier this year. Concerns that a more ambitious ordinance would require expenses of both time and funds on the part of city staff tasked with investigating discrimination complaints led to the scaled-down resolution currently up for consideration.
The proposed resolution, which city attorney Gary Alizzeo described after the meeting as “an affirmation of values,” would essentially require no investment of funds or time on the part of city staff if approved by council.
“The intention here,” Alizzeo told council, “is that the city is not going to take any specific action.”
Instead of committing the city to any particular actions, the resolution offers an outline of values that states in part, “People of every sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color, age, physical/mental ability or disability, national origin, religion or beliefs, marital status, familial status, veteran or military status, who seek peace and prosperity, are welcomed and encouraged to reside, work, recreate, and worship in the City of Meadville.”
The resolution goes on to state that discrimination on the basis of any of the categories mentioned “will not be tolerated” in the city.
The largely symbolic nature of the resolution did little to curtail debate. Only one council member — Jim Roha — expressed opposition to the measure, but similarly only one — Autumn Vogel — was prepared to move forward with a vote last week. The 20-minute discussion of the proposal ended with Vogel as the lone dissenter in the 4-1 vote to table the issue.
In objecting to the resolution, Roha expressed “serious concern” that the inclusion of classes not protected by state and federal laws against discrimination could open the city to “significant costs of investigation, adjudication and enforcement.”
After the meeting, Alizzeo said that such a possibility was unlikely.
The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, commercial property, education and public accommodations. The identity categories protected by the law are race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age for those 40 and over, sex, national origin and handicap. Familial status is a protected category with regard to housing discrimination. The state commission that enforces the law investigates claims of discrimination involving those classes.
Roha portrayed the addition of identity classes not included in state and federal law as a slippery slope.
“Where do we stop with protected classes?” Roha asked. “Are we going to talk about short people? Unattractive people?”
“I hope we’re talking about short people,” Mayor Jaime Kinder joked in response before turning more serious. “This is us saying, ‘We like you for who you are and we’re happy you are here.’”
The city’s elected officials first considered a nondiscrimination policy in 2014, when one meeting featuring the topic drew nearly 200 audience members. While three members then supported investigating a possible ordinance, the issue ultimately died, with then-City Manager Andy Walker citing the city’s higher priorities and lack of resources for enforcing such a law.
The same concerns remain today, as Vogel acknowledged in describing her willingness to compromise on a resolution that takes no specific actions rather than pressing for an ordinance that would establish a local human rights board. Passing the resolution would still be meaningful, according to Vogel, even if no specific city actions result from it.
“It commits us as leaders and representatives who are elected in this town,” Vogel said. “We should be advocating for the people in our city and as leaders that is in a lot of ways what we’re elected to do. So I think that us affirming that that’s how we see our role — that feels important to me.”
After the meeting, Vogel suggested that more might be possible if public interest in a nondiscrimination policy grows. For a potential model, she pointed to City Council’s recent passage of a climate action plan and creation of an Environmental Advisory Committee to pursue that plan, which came after a task force of volunteers worked to engage community members over the course of more than 18 months.
