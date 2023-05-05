City officials are tired of college student scofflaws — so tired, in fact, that they’re putting their boot down.
“This is specifically related to Allegheny College,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told Meadville City Council members on Wednesday.
Menanno was referring to a newly proposed ordinance that would enable the city to install a wheel clamp, commonly known as a “boot,” on vehicles with unpaid parking fees.
Allowing the use of boots would close a loophole that applies specifically to students who don’t live in Pennsylvania, according to Menanno.
“Many of the students have cars that are registered to their parents as out-of-state vehicles,” she told council before giving an example. “A parent in Michigan receives a citation. They ignore it. There’s nothing we can do — they’re not going to extradite the person for a parking ticket.
“We have no recourse for this,” she added.
Menanno said some students have accumulated from six to as many as 13 unpaid tickets. She was not immediately able to say how many vehicles registered in other states have accumulated multiple unpaid tickets.
After a brief discussion Wednesday, City Council members voted 5-0 to table consideration of the ordinance. The topic is expected to be on the agenda when council meets next Wednesday for a noon study session and could be voted on as soon as council’s May 17 meeting. Ordinances must be voted on three times over the course of two separate regular meetings. If approved, they take effect 21 days after the third vote.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel was the only member to comment on the motivation for tabling the topic, saying that for her the issue was not whether to boot cars but how many unpaid tickets should warrant booting. She noted the proposed ordinance allowed for booting of vehicles with one or more unsettled parking violations.
“I’m afraid of the implications that will have on folks off campus as well,” Vogel said.
Councilwoman Gretchen Myers, who teaches at Allegheny, noted that city officials had contacted the college’s Office of Public Safety about the issue, but Menanno said the college had little leverage.
“All they can do is encourage the student to pay their ticket,” Menanno said.
The situation is different for Pennsylvania residents.
When parking tickets issued to vehicles registered to Pennsylvanians go unpaid, a bench warrant can be issued that allows the owner to be arrested and taken to court.
“But that doesn’t work if you live out of state,” Councilman Jim Roha said.
Under the proposed ordinance, owners of vehicles that are booted would be subject to a $50 fee on top of their unpaid tickets. Boots remain on until the unsettled fines are paid. Booted vehicles would be towed after 48 hours. Vehicle owners can secure boot removal by paying their fines.
