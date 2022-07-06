Meadville City Council will vote on preliminary approval of an ordinance establishing an environmental advisory council when it confronts a lengthy agenda tonight.
Among other items of business include discussion of council’s policy regarding communications it receives, discussion and possible vote on a cooperative police agreement with Allegheny College, and adjustments to spending plans for federal grant funds.
Formation of the environmental advisory council was the next priority following the adoption last month of a climate action plan for the city. Because formation of such a body requires passage of an ordinance, City Council will vote on the first and second readings tonight. If those votes are in favor of adoption, a third and final vote would be held when council meets July 20.
The environmental advisory council, if approved, is expected to function much the same as other boards, commissions and committees appointed by council, attorney Gary Alizzeo told members of council during discussions of a draft ordinance last month.
The committee would consist of three to seven members appointed by City Council. A major focus of their activity would be exploring grant opportunities related to the city’s environmental priorities, according to council’s June discussion. The committee’s role, however, would be advisory.
“They’re not authorized to go out and commit the city to anything,” Alizzeo said.
The city maintains more than 15 such organizations, ranging from the Market Authority and Meadville Area Recreation Authority, which oversee the Market House and Meadville Area Recreation Complex, respectively, to the Zoning Hearing Board, which hears zoning appeals and variance requests, and the Beautification Committee, which “examines aesthetic issues in the City,” according to the city’s website.
To avoid confusion between City Council and the proposed environmental advisory council, Alizzeo proposed last month that the latter be referred to as a committee though the ordinance, following the language of state laws governing the formation of such bodies, calls it a council.
In another discussion continued from June, council will return to the issue of a cooperative police agreement with Allegheny College. During a June 15 discussion, Alizzeo described the proposal as an update of the existing agreement signed in 2016 that contains “no dramatic changes” and that had been endorsed by Chief Michael Tautin of Meadville Police Department.
Council members raised several questions regarding the arrangement.
“What are we, the city, getting out of this agreement with Allegheny College?” asked Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight.
The agreement preserves the primacy of Meadville Police Department in the investigation of any serious crimes, including felonies and first-degree misdemeanors, but allows Allegheny police to respond to less serious incidents, according to Alizzeo.
McKnight, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel and Mayor Jaime Kinder all touched on the topic of financial compensation to the city as the discussion continued.
A proposed repurposing of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funds would support a historic building preservation plan for the Market House.
“By doing that and going through that process, that puts you a little bit ahead of the game in applying for different historical grants,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told Market Authority board members last month, “because you’ve already done that type of historic review.”
CDBG rules require the city to set aside 2 percent of the administrative portion of its grant awards for planning purposes, according to Menanno. Suitable uses for the funds have been hard to identify — eligible projects tended to be either much too expensive or very minor in nature, she said.
