Meadville City Council on Wednesday discussed whether to revive the city’s Board of Health in the hope that a more active and engaged body would leave the city better prepared for future public health concerns.
The proposal was raised by Allegheny College epidemiologist Becky Dawson, who has played a prominent role in local pandemic education efforts. Dawson also spent a year as Pennsylvania Department of Health’s regional field manager for the northwestern part of the state before the program was curtailed by the Wolf administration in August. The regional field managers helped to coordinate contact tracing and COVID-19 responses and served as a DOH point of contact for areas — like Crawford County — that do not have their own Board of Health.
“This probably will not be the last pandemic of our lifetimes,” Dawson told council before stressing that a revamped board for the city would be more than just “a pandemic planning committee.”
“It’s committed to trying to understand how we can make a better, healthier, safer community for all of our residents,” she said.
The city has long had its own Board of Health, but for more than a decade the board has been staffed by City Council, typically meeting just once each year and with limited responsibilities. Before 2009, the board was staffed by volunteers and typically included at least two health care professionals. Gary Alizzeo, attorney for the city, told council he believed the shift from staffing the board with volunteers to council members occurred due to difficulties finding volunteers to serve.
Alizzeo further advised that though no changes are necessary, if council members want to pursue a more active Board of Health, they could do so either by recruiting volunteers to staff the board or continue to serve as board members themselves.
Either way, Alizzeo said, a more active Board of Health would likely mean greater expenses for the city. Board members would not be paid, he explained, but taking on added responsibilities would require a greater investment of time and labor from city employees. In addition, a board staffed by volunteers would have powers comparable to those wielded by similar municipal entities such as the Market Authority, Redevelopment Authority or Zoning Hearing Board.
“I don’t want it to sound like there’s a can of worms that could get opened here,” Alizzeo said.
At the same time, he said, “People will be wondering what’s the Board of Health — what can it do?”
The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot — including setting public health policies analogous to those set by the Wolf administration over the past two years. The powers granted to a Board of Health under state code include such measures as directing school children to stay out of school — something the city’s health officer has never done, according to Alizzeo.
“It’s just if you appoint a board, they have the powers,” he told council. “You hold the power now and that would be delegating it and appointing others to serve on what could be a powerful entity.”
However, Alizzeo added, regulations passed by an independent Board of Health would still need to be approved by City Council.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel expressed support for the idea of an independent board, noting that council was in the process of establish about 20 other priorities to pursue this year and suggesting that having health experts on the board would be more useful than staffing it with council members.
Councilman Jim Roha, on the other hand, questioned whether the city should be spending time and money to tackle issues that are regional concerns.
“We can’t control how the county or the region responds. But we have a tool,” Vogel said, “that we could employ to take care of our residents.”
A majority of council members directed city staff to work with Alizzeo in drafting a possible ordinance for reconstituting the city’s Board of Health for further consideration. No definite timeline was determined for the process. Council next meets Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.