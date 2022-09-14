Meadville City Council’s study session scheduled for today at noon has been canceled, according to an announcement posted to the city’s Facebook page.
The session was not needed after council members addressed numerous details regarding a proposed rental registration and licensing program at their regular meeting last week, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
After an extended discussion of those questions, Menanno told council she hoped to have a draft ordinance for the program ready for its next regular meeting, which will take place Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
