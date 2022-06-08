Less than a week after a last-minute rescheduling of its upcoming regular meeting, Meadville City Council on Tuesday canceled the meeting altogether.
The meeting, originally scheduled for June 1, was rescheduled less than five hours before it was set to begin and moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. The cancellation of the rescheduled meeting was announced in a press release from the city at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday.
“There was a scheduling conflict with council,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told The Meadville Tribune regarding the reason for the cancellation.
Left unstated in the press release was the cause of the conflict — a conflict that wasn’t noticed when the meeting was originally rescheduled, but one that hit home in a particularly strong way for Mayor Jaime Kinder.
“Basically, the Meadville high school graduation is at the same time,” Kinder said in a phone interview. “I know that I wouldn’t be able to attend the meeting, and I’m not sure who else wouldn’t. My daughter graduates Thursday.”
All of the agenda items planned for the canceled meeting will be moved to the agenda for council’s next regular meeting on June 15 at 6 p.m., according to Menanno.
“It will likely not be a light agenda,” she said.
Like the canceled meeting, the June 15 meeting will take place at 984 Water St., the former city hall and one-time Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC headquarters.
The change of location was motivated largely by the anticipation of a larger-than-normal audience interested in a proposed climate action plan. A discussion and possible vote on the resolution had been on the agenda for Thursday and will be part of the June 15 meeting agenda, according to Menanno.
The cancellation as well as the relocation will enable a better chance for public participation, Kinder said.
“We want to make sure we’re making it convenient for everybody,” she added. “We just want to make sure everybody is able to attend that wants to attend. That’s why we’re having it at the bigger venue and are making sure everybody knows when it is, what it’s about and that we’re all present.”
The climate action plan has been on the agenda for each regular council meeting since April 21. An attempt to call a vote on adopting the plan at the May 4 meeting failed when Councilwoman Autumn Vogel’s motion did not receive a second.
The original rescheduling of the June 1 meeting was necessary because of what Menanno and Kinder called a “glitch” with the city’s website. While it appeared to city staff that the agenda for the June 1 meeting was posted early May 31, outside users of the website could not access the agenda. Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act requires that public agencies post their agendas at least 24 hours in advance. By the time the problem was fixed, the meeting was less than 24 hours away.
Had the meeting been held, any measures approved by council would have been open to legal challenge, according to Menanno. Rather than take the risk that city resources might be required to respond to such a legal challenge, it made more sense to reschedule the meeting.
The potential for legal challenge had the climate action plan been approved was significant, according to Menanno, and was related to the large crowd that was expected.
“We think there would have been a high probability of it being challenged,” she said last week.
Cancellation of the Thursday meeting did not involve an anticipated lack of quorum, a common reason for last-minute cancellations, or legal necessity, as happened with the June 1 meeting, Menanno said.
A quorum is the minimum number of voting officials needed to conduct official business. For the five-member council, at least three members must be present at a meeting.
The decision to cancel the meeting was “up to the majority of council,” Menanno said. In such situations, the decision is typically made through a series of one-on-one phone calls between the mayor and other council members, she added.
Though the presence of a quorum would have allowed the meeting to take place, the absence of one or two members could affect issues likely to result in a split vote. According to Pennsylvania’s Third Class City Code, which governs small cities like Meadville, “a resolution may not be adopted by council without an affirmative vote of a majority of the number of the members of council.”
Thus, if only three council members were present at a meeting, adoption of a resolution would require all three to vote in favor, not simply a majority of the three members present.
