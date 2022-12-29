Meadville City Council ended 2022 with a bang, giving final approval to three significant measures: the 2023 budget, an accompanying tax levy that comes with a 9 percent increase and a rental registration and inspection program that has been the focus of discussion and debate in meetings for nearly the entire year.
Council voted 4-1 for the three ordinances being considered for third and final reading with Councilman Jim Roha casting the lone opposing vote in each instance.
The $11.5 million budget for 2023 is balanced through a combination of $642,000 in federal pandemic relief funds, more than $300,000 in additional tax revenue and about $33,000 from a reserve fund. Significant savings resulting from a change of health care plans also contributed.
The final budget restored the city’s usual $125,000 contribution to the authority that oversees Meadville Area Recreation Authority, which had been left out in a budget balancing effort in the preliminary version.
The property tax levy brings the city’s millage rate up 2 mills to 24.92 and marks the third increase — offset by one decrease — since 2009. When the increase takes effect next year, the city’s millage rate will have gone from 20.92 mills to 24.92 over the course of 14 years, an increase of 19 percent.
With the new rate, the owner of a property assessed at $25,000, the average assessed value of residential properties in the city, will see the annual municipal property tax bill go from the current $573 to $623.
Council next turned its attention to the rental registration and inspection program that has repeatedly drawn large crowds of landlords and tenants to public meetings in recent months.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel referred to passage of the ordinance as a step toward “safe and dignified homes for folks in Meadville.”
“This was a good night,” she added, “and I’m excited.”
Mayor Jaime Kinder framed passage of the rental registration ordinance as an example of council looking further ahead to the future and planning “in decades.”
“When we plan for the poorest of us,” she said, “we all do better. We all benefit from that and I just really am excited that we get to say that Meadville is moving forward in safe housing.”
Under the ordinance, which takes effect Jan. 18, owners of rental properties will be required to submit registration applications for the program by Oct. 31. City Manager Maryann Menanno has stated in previous discussion of the program that inspections are likely to begin in 2024.
No registration fee has yet been set for the program though recent discussions have referred to a probable fee of $38.
After approving the three ordinances being considered for final reading, council turned to an update of the city’s ordinance regulating rooming houses and bed-and-breakfast businesses that was being considered for first and second reading.
The update grows out of a compromise between supporters of the rental registration program and amends the rooming house ordinance to include dormitory housing such as the numerous residences operated by Allegheny College. The change applies to “the entirety of Allegheny’s properties,” according to Menanno, and covers traditional dormitories with communal restroom facilities, apartment-style housing and single-family residences that have been converted into student housing.
The rooming house ordinance requires annual renewals of licenses. Allegheny’s dormitories, along with its other buildings, have been included in the commercial safety inspections conducted by the city’s fire department. However, those inspections have covered only the communal areas of dorm buildings, not bedrooms.
Menanno said that council will consider a fee schedule for the program in January. Final consideration of the amendments to the rooming house ordinance will come at council’s Jan. 18 meeting.
