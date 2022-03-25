Meadville City Council members on Wednesday gave unanimous final approval to a revised ordinance regulating parades and public assemblies.
The changes to the ordinance codify policies adopted by council last year, City Manager Maryann Menanno reminded council.
Among the changes are an earlier submission deadline for permit applications and a requirement that those seeking permits be covered by liability insurance of $1 million.
The deadline requires those seeking a permit for a special event, such as a holiday celebration in Diamond Park, to submit their applications at least 30 days in advance. In practice the city allows applications to be submitted until within 14 days of an event, Menanno said last month when council gave preliminary approval to the ordinance.
Councilman Jim Roha voted in favor but continued to harbor what he called a “philosophical problem” with the ordinance.
“We are going to charge fees and demand insurance from the people who are least likely to cause us to spend money on security,” Roha said, “and on the other hand, we will not be charging insurance fees to those groups who might be the most likely.
“It doesn’t make sense,” he added.
Roha’s dissatisfaction concerned provisions in the ordinance for “core First Amendment activity” that is “intended to communicate an opinion or to state a grievance.”
The ordinance requires permit seekers engaged in protected First Amendment activity to submit applications at least four days in advance of a proposed event, but City Clerk Katie Wickert told council last month that the deadline could not be enforced and that such requests could not be denied.
The point of requiring applications anyway, she added, is so that city officials can prepare in advance. Determining whether proposed activities qualify as protected speech would be up to the city’s lawyers at Shafer Law Firm. The cost of any security deemed necessary by Meadville Police Department would be borne by the city.