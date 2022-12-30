Meadville City Council on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for a plan to sell the city-owned commercial units in the Kepler Condominiums, 890 Market St., to a privately owned developer.
Watkins Property Management LLC of McKean will purchase the four ground-floor units for $325,000 through a sales and development agreement with the Meadville Redevelopment Authority. The transaction will take place after the units are transferred from the city to the authority, which is expected to approve the agreement when it meets Jan. 11, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
A condition of the sale included in the resolution approved by council is that the property remain taxable.
The deal will also include one residential condominium owned by the authority, extending Watkins Property Management’s majority stake in the residential condos. The company purchased 16 units in February and company owner Dennis Watkins has since been elected president of the homeowners association, according to Tim Wachter, the city’s attorney.
The sale price is significantly higher than the most recent appraisal for the property, Councilman Jim Roha noted just before council voted 4-1 to authorize the plan. Councilwoman Autumn Vogel voted against the resolution.
A 2020 appraisal of the property valued it at $125,000, Menanno said Thursday.
The listing agreement with Erie-based Altair Real Estate Services Inc. that council approved in July did not include an asking price. Altair will receive a 4 percent commission on the sale, according to the listing agreement.
The vote on the sale came moments after council gave final approval to an $11.5 million budget for next year that relies heavily on “one-time” funds in order to balance growing expenditures with largely static revenues. The city’s dependence on non-recurring sources of revenue was highlighted in Menanno’s introduction of the budget and was a frequent focus of discussion in council’s consideration of the budget, as it has been for budget discussions throughout recent years.
Menanno did not expect the sale proceeds to serve as a one-time infusion for the city’s day-to-day operating expenses. Council members expect to confront a revenue shortfall comparable to the $1 million deficit that had to be overcome this year when they formulate the 2024 budget.
Council members will determine what happens with the money, Menanno said, but recent practice has been to place similar funds in capital reserve accounts. However, she added, a portion of the proceeds would likely be used to plug the hole left in the 2023 budget due to the absence of rental income that would result from the sale. Next year’s budget had anticipated the units generating nearly $93,000 in revenue for the city.
The prospect of losing a source of steady income made the deal unappealing to Vogel, who also expressed regret for a similar move in 2021, when she was part of a unanimous council vote in favor of a similar plan to sell the former city building to Meadville Medical Center for $725,000.
“I think we continue to take these short views,” Vogel said, “when we could be taking longer-term views that could generate revenue longer term.”
The building at 984 Water St. had generated $175,000 per year in rent when it was occupied by Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC. In fact, when the building sat unoccupied after J.M Smucker and Co. acquired Ainsworth and bought out the company’s lease, the loss of rental revenue was a significant contributor to a budget deficit in planning the 2021 city budget. In the end, funds from the reserve fund created by the proceeds of the sale were used, along with federal pandemic relief and a 1-mill tax increase, to eliminate the deficit.
At the Kepler, one unit has sat vacant for more than a year, but a prospective tenant is expected to lease the unit soon, according to Menanno. A number of factors contributed to the decision to sell the units, she added.
Among the most important is Menanno’s belief that cities generally “are not great landlords,” as she said when the property was first listed for sale in July. On Thursday, she said the city lacks the staff to manage such properties for itself. Another important factor was the entrance of Watkins into the mix.
“He’s seemingly doing a good job of rehabbing,” Menanno said, “and making the residents happy.”
