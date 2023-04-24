Meadville City Council members unanimously approved a Bessemer Street paving project that will cost about $197,000.
The project will resurface nearly the entire length of Bessemer Street, stretching from just west of French Creek Parkway, where the road crosses the tracks of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, to where the road terminates at Mead Avenue.
The work will be performed by Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Valencia, the lowest of six bidders on the project.
Funding for the work will come from the city’s capital borrowing.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel acknowledged the need to repave the deteriorating surface of the street that serves a variety of businesses in a stretch of road only about 0.4-mile long. But she also raised a concern regarding the use of borrowed funds for the work and the city’s practice of relying on debt to fund much of its roadwork.
In recent years, the city has generally paid for its paving with a combination of borrowed capital funds, federal funds designated for areas of poor to moderate income, or federal funds designated for certain state highway networks. Roadwork has also been supported by revenue from city taxes and the city’s stormwater fund.
“I’m taking real issue with borrowing to pave,” Vogel said at Wednesday’s meeting. “Paving our streets doesn’t pay back that money and so it just feels like when we borrow to pave, we’re just digging ourselves into a hole that doesn’t pay itself back.”
It’s a topic that has been raised by City Council members in the past. In fact, interim Finance Director Tim Groves said that city leaders have been considering the question — whether to continue borrowing and funding roadwork through the city’s capital budget or to increase taxes enough to pay for paving via the city’s annual operating budget — since he started working for the city more than 30 years ago.
“It’s just different theories,” Groves said of the two approaches to funding roadwork.
Switching from one to the other would impact the average property taxpayer immediately.
To pay for paving via the annual operating budget would likely require a tax increase of about 5 mills, according to Groves, and no City Council has been willing to consider such a sudden and sizable hike. The savings in debt service payments are spread out over time and would continue for years even as the tax increase was implemented.
Acquiring debt to pay for paving has typically come with “very low interest rates,” Groves said, and allows the cost of the roadwork to be spread out “over the life of the asset.”
“I think we’d all like to pay cash for stuff,” he added, “but it’s not always feasible.”
The work on Bessemer Street is related to plans for developing a French Creek heritage and entertainment district. The effort to transform the area along the creek between the Spring Street bridge and the Mead Avenue bridge was described as a multi-stage project lasting perhaps 10 years or more when officials announced a $2 million state grant to support work on the plan in 2019.
City Manager Maryann Menanno said the city had agreed to pave Bessemer Street as part of its contribution to the project. Plans for the project have evolved since it was first announced, she added, “so there’s more that we’re doing.”
