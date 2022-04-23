Fortunately for Meadville City Council and city taxpayers, streets in Tool City are not paved in gold. Instead, the latest round of paving approved by council will be paid largely with federal funds, stormwater management fees, borrowed capital and money set aside for brick street repair. In this instance, however, the brick street being repaired will be paved over with asphalt.
Council members on Thursday approved nearly $525,000 in paving to be performed on Jefferson, Chestnut, Walnut and East streets. Each of the four votes required was unanimous.
The costliest portion of the total will be on Jefferson Street, where work between Limber Road and State Street will cost nearly $350,000. Much of the cost — $294,000 — will be paid with grant funds from the Local Federal-Aid Route program. Nearly $20,000 will come from city stormwater fees and another $35,000 will come from a city account dedicated to brick street repairs, as City Manager Maryann Menanno explained in response to questions from Councilwoman Autumn Vogel.
The portion of Jefferson from Limber Road to just north of Randolph Lane, which is already asphalt, will be milled and repaved. From Randolph Lane to State Street, which is currently brick, new curbs will be installed, stormwater infrastructure will be replaced and the bricks will be paved over with asphalt.
“Is that brick street line in the city capital — is that intended for the repair of brick streets?” Vogel asked during discussion of the proposed work.
“It is,” Menanno said.
After the meeting Menanno said that the paving account for brick streets contains approximately $600,000.
The work on Jefferson Street will be performed by IA Construction of Garland. The company was the low bidder for the project, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which administers the Local Federal-Aid Route funds being used.
Chestnut Street will be repaved from Alden Street to Chestnut’s eastern terminus. The $115,000 project also includes curbs and driveway aprons and will be performed by Lindy Paving of New Galilee, the lowest of four bidders.
Paving and curb construction on Walnut Street between Liberty Street and Diamond Park will cost $52,000. Guzik Concrete & Masonry of Union City was the lowest of four bidders. Federal funds directed toward areas of low- to moderate-income residents were not enough to cover the entire cost of the project, Menanno told council, making additional funds from the city’s capital funds necessary. The project includes curbs and driveway aprons as well as paving.
Menanno on Friday said that a reference to Lindy Paving in the resolution authorizing the Walnut Street work would be corrected before the document is signed by Mayor Jaime Kinder.
An additional $8,200 in spending for the previously approved East Street project was also ratified. Council in march approved the conversion of East Street from brick to asphalt. The change order ratified Thursday addresses an error in the documents provided to contractors bidding on the project, according to Menanno. The documents omitted two catch basins that are part of the project. The additional expenditure brings the total cost of the project to slightly more than $145,000.
Menanno told council that paving decisions are influenced by input from the city’s Public Works Department as well as from residents. Concerns about road conditions should be forwarded to city officials, she added. Kinder said such concerns can also be sent to council members.
Menanno can be reached at (814) 724-6000. The city website, cityofmeadville.org, includes email addresses for council members and Menanno.