Meadville’s paving schedule for 2023 will include two city-owned parking lots and all or parts of seven streets.
The work, which will cost more than $242,000, was approved by Meadville City Council members in a 4-0 vote last week and does not include a major Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project to pave approximately 1.15 miles of Park Avenue between Linden and Baldwin streets. Last month, council approved the repaving of nearly the entire length of Bessemer Street at a cost of about $197,000.
All of the city-funded paving will be performed by Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Valencia. Shields was the lowest of four bidders for the parking lot paving, which will cost $57,496 and was the lowest among six bidders, at $185,236, for paving of the various streets. Shields had previously been the low bidder among six companies for the Bessemer Street project.
The work approved last week will provide new surfaces for all of Beechwood Drive, Maple Lane, Northwood Drive, Valley View Drive and Westview Drive. The project will also include paving of Federal Court from Chestnut to Arch Street and Randolph Lane from Liberty Street to Waelde Court.
The parking lots to be paved consist of one located north of Chestnut Street and adjacent to the Academy Theatre and another located at the intersection of Market and Pine streets, adjacent to Howick Motor Sales Body Shop.
All of the city’s paving work will be paid for using funds borrowed for capital projects. In 2021, council approved a bond issue of $4.1 million to provide about half of the funding for a three-year capital plan that included plans for more than $2 million in asphalt resurfacing, asphalt repaving of brick streets, curb replacement and accessible ramp replacement work. The paving planned for this year consists entirely of asphalt resurfacing.
The most significant paving in the city this year, both in terms of expected cost and impact on drivers, will likely be PennDOT’s Park Avenue project. The contract, which has not yet been awarded, is expected to cost about $1 million. The project will also include the replacement of 45 stormwater inlets, with work expected to cost $316,000. Meadville will contribute $200,000 from the city’s stormwater fund for the work with PennDOT covering the rest.
