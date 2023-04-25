In a move that has become something of a pandemic-era sign of spring, Meadville City Council has approved license agreements with two downtown restaurants for outdoor dining on city-owned property.
“I love when we do this every year,” Councilwoman Autumn Vogel said just between voting on the two agreements last week. “I love when we get to sit outside at these restaurants.”
Council members on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of the agreements with Chippers Pub, 253 Chestnut St., and Pale Horse Industries Inc., the company that operates Julian’s Bar & Grill, 299 Chestnut St.
The agreement with Chipper’s Pub allows the establishment to set up seating in a section of Market Alley, the city-owned scenic walkway that runs past the rear of his bar from opposite the Market House to Park Avenue. In the past, four four-seat tables have been placed in the area.
Under the agreement with Julian’s, a portion of South Cottage Street immediately north of Chestnut Street will be closed to traffic to allow for seating. In past summers, numerous tables as well as a small stage area for live music performances have filled the space.
Both licensed areas will remain open to pedestrian traffic.
City Council began allowing street closures and licensing the use of city property by restaurants in mid-2020 as eateries struggled due to pandemic-related occupancy restrictions. The practice has continued with each successive spring. Businesses are charged an annual licensing fee of $100.
The Chipper’s agreement stretches from June 1 to Nov. 1. The portion of Market Alley covered by the license can be used for restaurant seating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Julian’s agreement went into effect Thursday and continues until Nov. 1. The South Cottage Street seating area can be used from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The hours of use are extended until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and reduced to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.