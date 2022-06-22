Meadville City Council members unanimously approved a janitorial services agreement with an annual cost of $12,240 at their meeting last week.
The one-year agreement to perform twice-weekly cleaning services at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, is with Annie’s Flooring and Commercial Services LLC of West Mead Township.
The monthly cost of $1,020 consists of a $305 charge for District Court 30-2-01, located on the building’s lower level, and $715 for portions of the building dedicated to city operations.
The bid from Annie’s was the lowest of three bids received.
“Annie’s came back about $4,500 lower than the second-lowest bidder,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told council.
Finance Manager Tim Groves said Annie’s already provided janitorial services at the city-owned Victor C. Leap Commonwealth Office Building, 230 Chestnut St., which houses Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection offices. The firm, according to Groves, also has necessary clearances for cleaning inside the district court and Meadville Police Department, which is also located on the lower level of the City Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.