Meadville City Council has approved an internship program designed to provide “a good opportunity to help train that next level, future generations of municipal workers and employees.”
The description came from someone who should know: Renna Wrubleski, the city’s community development coordinator, told council members last week that she had participated in a similar program at a township in the southwestern part of the state before being hired first as an AmeriCorps VISTA Leader for Meadville city government in 2021 and later for her current position.
“I participated in the program when I was a college student,” she said, pausing as council members laughed and completed the sentence for her, “and now here I am.”
Wrubleski said the intern will assist Meadville Planning and Zoning Commission in a neighborhood housing redevelopment project, working 35 to 40 hours per week over the summer for a minimum of 400 hours and no more than 480 hours. The intern will earn $12 per hour, with the city responsible for funding 34 percent of the wages. The rest will be paid by the Local Government Academy, a nonpartisan Pittsburgh-based nonprofit.
City Manager Maryann Menanno said an intern was likely to be selected soon from a small pool of candidates.
