Meadville City Council has approved a $55,400 curb and driveway apron replacement project on Chestnut Street. The curb replacements will complement a planned resurfacing of Chestnut Street east of Diamond Park by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
“We always like to do curbs before any kind of paving happens, so this is an extension of that project,” she said.
The work will be performed by Lindy Paving of New Galilee, the only firm to bid on the project. Funding for the project will come from the city’s stormwater fund, according to Menanno.
Chestnut Street from South Main Street to Alden Street is a state-owned portion of Route 2012, which continues on Alden Street into West Mead Township.
PennDOT plans to repave 1.72 miles of Chestnut and Alden streets, stretching east from the southern end of Diamond Park to near where Alden Street meets Barton Road. As part of the same project, the department also will be repaving a 1.64 mile stretch of Thurston and Pettis roads — part of state-owned Route 2007 — in West Mead.
The PennDOT project is scheduled for this summer. No specific start date has been announced yet.
City Council previously approved repaving of Chestnut Street from Alden Street to the eastern terminus of Chestnut Street, which is a city-owned portion of Chestnut. That work was part of a $295,000 project consisting of parts of four streets located in various parts of the city. The project will be performed by Shield Asphalt Paving Inc. of Valencia with funds from the city’s capital fund.
Last year, council approved a bond issue of $4.1 million to provide about half of the funding for a three-year capital plan that included plans for more than $2 million in asphalt resurfacing, asphalt repaving of brick streets, curb replacement and accessible ramp replacement work.
