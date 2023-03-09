At a special voting meeting held Wednesday, Meadville City Council members voted 4-1 to give final approval to an ordinance that supporters say will offer protection to tenants from retaliatory eviction efforts over activities such as organizing, requesting lower rents, or reporting health and safety code violations.
The approval came at a time usually reserved for non-voting study sessions, but instead was re-advertised on March 1 as a special voting meeting. The change, according to Mayor Jaime Kinder, was motivated specifically out of a desire to provide protection to residents of Connect 55+, a Meadville apartment complex on upper Pine Street marketed as an active senior living community, but the ordinance was also intended to have a more general effect.
“We’re working in haste for Connect 55+ because, as everybody knows, that’s a terrible situation,” Kinder said, “but also … it will help any other properties that have retaliation.”
Since last summer, residents of Connect 55+, many of them retirees, have protested impending rent increases of up to 40 percent at the still-unfinished complex. Concerns over residents who protested being denied lease renewals have fueled council’s efforts to pass the anti-retaliation ordinance.
When the ordinance first appeared for discussion on council’s Feb. 1 meeting agenda, members took the uncommon step of voting during the meeting to add votes on preliminary approval to the agenda in hopes of speeding final approval. When a lawsuit was subsequently threatened, the issue was tabled and the ordinance revised.
Councilman Jim Roha, who has consistently opposed the ordinance voted against final approval Wednesday, argued that it would lead to the unintended effect of increasing rents as landlords anticipate the possibility of court costs associated with eviction efforts and tenants claiming retaliatory actions.
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight offered a seemingly idealistic view of tenants, even those evicted who might have engaged in protected activities before being evicted for legitimate reasons.
“If I’m a tenant and I’m not paying my rent and I’m not taking care of the property and you evict me,” McKnight said, “I’m not going to go to court and sit there and say, ‘Hey, they’re evicting me because I carried a petition,’ because in my mind and my heart, I know it’s because I’m not paying rent, I’m having disturbances at my apartment, I’m not following the lease agreement that I signed.”
The ordinance will not provide a sort of all-purpose get-out-of-eviction-free card for use by tenants who can argue that their request for no rent increase or their efforts to organize fellow tenants were the grounds for their eviction, according to Kinder.
“It’s not an over-casting umbrella that gives us the right to act any type of way,” she said. “It just gives us the protection to not be retaliated against for something that the law says that we’re allowed to do.”
Kinder also expressed confidence that the court handling potential anti-retaliation cases “is well-suited for this.”
Among other things, the ordinance requires tenants claiming retaliation in an eviction proceeding to demonstrate “clear and convincing evidence that the Tenant, or any member of the Tenant’s household, had engaged in such protected activity” as outlined by the ordinance.
Bob Rogers, who owns several rental properties in the city, has addressed council repeatedly in recent meetings with criticisms related to the ordinance and did so once more on Wednesday. Rental property owners should not all be painted with the same brush, according to Rogers.
“What’s happening with Connect 55 is absolutely deplorable. I agree with you,” he told council before the vote. “I think there’s other ways you can go around and do things a little bit better that doesn’t involve the entire community.
“This anti-retaliation act, it involves every single person in the city who rents and every single landlord,” he continued. “Unfortunately, the people that are getting crippled are the small people like us.”
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel was not at Wednesday’s meeting but attended via phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.