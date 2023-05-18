Out-of-state parking scofflaws have ignored dozens of parking tickets for years, and now Meadville City Council appears determined to give them “the boot.”
Council members on Wednesday voted 3-1 in favor of preliminary approval of an ordinance that would allow city police to order a vehicle immobilization clamp — commonly known as a boot — to be placed on the wheels of vehicles when the owner has failed to respond to a court summons for one or more unpaid parking tickets. Vehicles could be booted when they are parked on city streets or in public parking lots.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel voted against the ordinance. Mayor Jaime Kinder did not attend the meeting; Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight conducted it in her absence.
The desire for more drastic means of parking enforcement arose in response to drivers, many of them college students, whose cars are registered to parents who reside outside of Pennsylvania, according to Chief Michael Tautin.
Parking tickets are issued to vehicle owners, Tautin explained to City Council members during a study session last week. When an out-of-state vehicle accumulates multiple unpaid tickets, city police have little recourse. Even if a magisterial district judge issues a bench warrant, other states won’t allow extradition over parking violations, according to the chief.
As a result, some violators park with impunity. Tautin listed several of the worst offenders in making a case to council for allowing city police to use boots.
“We have one vehicle, I believe it is an Allegheny (College) student — 17 tickets, just over a year,” Tautin said. “Twelve of them we just withdrew because mom and dad have the car registered to them, citations go to California. We’re not extraditing from California, so this student parks with impunity wherever they go because nothing is going to happen to them.”
Another vehicle registered in Michigan accumulated 30 tickets in the span of four years, with five charges taken to the magistrate and three warrants issued, Tautin continued.
“But we can’t go get them,” he said.
College students are not the only people paring with impunity, according to the chief.
“The problem we’re having is mostly Allegheny,” he told council, “but not solely Allegheny.”
Vogel said she had met with Allegheny’s dean of students about the issue and found the college “willing to work with us.” Asking her fellow council members to investigate the options further before voting, Vogel emphasized her concern that residents can be jailed as a result of unpaid parking tickets and argued that booting should precede the possibility of arrest.
Councilman Jim Roha responded that arrests in such situations are not due to parking tickets but are triggered when a driver ignores the court summons that can result from unpaid tickets.
“I think we need the possibility of adverse consequences on the books to stimulate and encourage good behavior,” Roha said in supporting the booting of vehicles.
The proposed ordinance was actually drafted last year but is only being considered now. City Manager Maryann Menanno said part of the motivation for bringing it before council was the growing frustration of the city’s parking enforcement staff. A particular source of concern has been parking at the Market House, according to Menanno.
Citing the words of Parking Enforcement Coordinator Lindy McCartney, Menanno said, “It’s like they’re thumbing their noses at the city.”
If given final approval, the ordinance will allow police to boot a vehicle when “there is one or more unsettled parking violations pending against the owner of the motor vehicle.”
Unsettled parking violations are violations “for which citations have been filed with a magisterial district judge and a summons issued to which no response has been made.”
To have boots removed, drivers will have to pay the fines, penalties and court costs for all of their unsettled violations plus a $150 booting fee and any towing or impound fees that result. After vehicles have been booted for 48 hours, they can be towed and impounded.
Under the ordinance, when a driver has unsettled violations, any vehicle registered to that person can be booted when parked on a city street or in a public parking lot, regardless of which vehicle the tickets were issued to, attorney Tim Wachter confirmed after council’s meeting.
Council is expected to vote on final approval at its June 6 meeting. If approved, the ordinance would take effect June 27. Beginning next month, council’s regular voting meetings move to the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.