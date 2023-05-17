Meadville eliminated its assistant city manager position last week in what could be the first of multiple moves to reduce personnel in the face of an expected budget deficit later this year, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
“We are still considering further layoffs,” she said in an interview Monday. “It’s not as though this was a one-off circumstance.”
After being asked by Meadville City Council for budget projections by midsummer, months ahead of the usual schedule, Menanno said it soon became clear that the position was a place where the city “could be more efficient with spending.”
“It seemed like the most fiscally responsible decision to make at the moment,” she added.
Last year, the 2023 budget initially came with a deficit of nearly $1 million, and city officials have said they expect a similar starting point this year. Unlike last year, when the gap was bridged with the help of more than $650,000 in federal pandemic relief funds, no such assistance will be available for 2024.
Eliminating the assistant city manager position will save the city approximately $100,000 in salary and benefits in the 2024 budget and subsequent years, according to interim Finance Director Tim Groves, and about half that amount this year. The exact savings for 2023 depends on whether the former assistant city manager collects unemployment benefits. The city funds unemployment benefits through direct reimbursement to the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation rather than through regular contributions, according to Groves.
Katie Wickert, the assistant city manager, worked her last day Friday.
Wickert was promoted to the position last July. She also served as city clerk, having been named to that position in December of 2021. She was originally hired as deputy city clerk in May 2019.
Wickert was shocked by the news, which she had not been expecting, she said in an interview Tuesday. But she was also understanding and expressed hope that staffing changes now will prevent further reductions.
“It’s the unfortunate reality of the financial situation of the city,” she said. “I think that it was done with the best of intentions for the future of the city.”
Remaining city staff members will take over Wickert’s various responsibilities, according to Menanno.
The agenda for council’s meeting this evening includes a vote on naming Menanno as city clerk on an interim basis.
Decisions related to the hiring and firing of staff members, including the elimination of the assistant city manager position, are made by the city manager, Menanno said.
City Council, on the other hand, is responsible for employment decisions related to the city manager position.
Calling the move a “management decision,” Mayor Jaime Kinder said she didn’t think the reduction would result in the disruption of any city services.
“We didn’t really have a say in it,” she said, referring to herself and other council members, “but I believe in everyone that made the decision.”
Council will have a say on another staffing-related cost-cutting option: earlier this month, members gave preliminary approval to a retirement incentive that would create a brief window of time during which police officers with 20 years of service could retire with full pensions prior to turning 50. Under current rules, Meadville Police Department officers must have served 20 or more years and be at least 50 to retire with a full pension.
The retirement window, which would extend until Sept. 1, would apply to four officers, according to Menanno.
For more than two years, finding officers to staff the city’s department has been an issue — so much so, in fact, that council last year restored the traditional pension benefits that department leaders said were impeding their efforts to compete for new hires. Labor negotiations between the city and the union that represents the department’s officers had resulted in a switch from traditional pensions to defined contribution retirement benefits, or 401(k)-style plans, in 2015. At the time, the change was described as an important cost-cutting step.
The department is currently one short of a full complement of 22 officers, according to Chief Michael Tautin, one of the four staff members who will be eligible for the early retirement option. Tautin said the next step in terms of hiring someone to fill the one remaining vacant position was to wait for the next round of testing, with a list of qualified applicants likely to be available in August.
Menanno said the motivation behind offering the retirement window for senior members of the department was the same as the reason for eliminating the assistant city manager position: cutting expenses.
Council is expected to vote on final approval of the retirement window at its June 6 meeting at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. Council had originally anticipated voting on final approval at its meeting this evening, but the proposal could not be included because it was not advertised in time, according to Menanno.
