MIKE CROWLEY/Meadville Tribune

City Clerk Katie Wickert and Meadville City Council member Jim Roha are seen during council's meeting Wednesday. City Manager Maryann Menanno announced that Wickert will begin as assistant city manager today, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Gary Johnson, whose last day on the job was Friday. Roha provided an update on city finances during the meeting and reported that the preliminary budget deficit for 2023 is expected to approach $1 million.