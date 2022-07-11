Meadville City Council’s meeting last week included updates on several staffing changes related to the departure of Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson as well as the looming budget deficit facing the city.
Katie Wickert, who was appointed city clerk in December, will be promoted to assistant city manager, City Manager Maryann Menanno reported to council during Wednesday’s meeting. Today is Wickert’s first day in her new position, according to Menanno.
Wickert was initially hired by the city as deputy city clerk in May 2019. In taking over as assistant city manager, she will retain her title and responsibilities as city clerk, according to Menanno, and her salary will be divided between the two positions. In an email, Menanno said Wickert’s salary as assistant city manager was still being negotiated.
While Wickert is adding new duties, she will not assume all of the responsibilities previously held by Johnson, who had also served as the city’s zoning officer and building code official.
Menanno also informed council that Peter Grella had been hired to fill a new zoning and planning administrator position that will handle some of Johnson’s responsibilities as well as to add capacity for long-range planning to city staff that had been largely unavailable in recent years.
Grella is expected to begin the new job Aug. 1, according to Menanno, and comes to the city from the Crawford County Planning Office, where he was a land use planner. The newly created zoning and planning administrator position pays $55,000 per year.
Council members voted 5-0 to appoint Michael Grill of Seneca-based Construction Code Inspectors Inc. as the city’s new building code official. According to the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code, the city is required to have a certified building code official to issue building permits and certificates of occupancy. Grill has performed inspections for the city since 2008, but Johnson has issued permits and certificates and handled code enforcement as the city’s building code official during that time.
With Johnson’s departure, Menanno told council, “There’s nobody at the city at this point who has those certifications.”
Grill’s third-party services will be funded by across-the-board increases to inspection-related fees, which council also approved 5-0 last week.
Johnson, appearing at his last council meeting as assistant city manager, said the fee increases were generally about 10 percent. These increases come on the heels of another round of across-the-board increases for inspection-related fees approved by council in April. Grill, appearing before council at the time in his capacity as third-party inspector, said the newly approved fee schedule was generally about 10 percent lower than other municipalities CCI contracts with due to his long working relationship with Johnson.
Grill’s appointment as building code official is for an “indefinite term,” according to the resolution approved by council. The ultimate length, according to Menanno, depends on scheduling for the required certification classes.
“This will be until council appoints a successor,” Menanno said of Grill’s appointment. Similarly, Menanno said, council can reduce the latest increases to the fee schedule once a city staff member is appointed as building code official to replace Grill.
The final piece of the metaphorical puzzle created by Johnson’s departure was filled by rehiring Johnson himself.
Council members voted unanimously to approve a transitional consulting agreement with Johnson, who has accepted a job as director of community development with the borough of Greenville.
“It (the agreement) allows for the new zoning and planning administrator as well as other city staff to call Gary with questions and actually expect a timely answer,” Menanno said jokingly. “Obviously, staff feels that Gary is going to be instrumental in moving forward with Peter as the planning and zoning administrator.”
The year-long agreement pays $10,000 and is similar to one council approved with former Finance Director Tim Groves upon Groves’ retirement several years ago (Groves has since returned to full-time employment as interim finance director following the departure of his successor).
In addition to the various staffing moves, Councilman Jim Roha reported the latest news on the budget challenges facing the city.
“The updated projections for the budget shortfall are approaching $1 million in 2023,” Roha said. “We probably need to devote more than a couple of study sessions to this process because it’s really going to be complex.”
Earlier this year, council added study sessions at noon on the second Wednesday of each month to its schedule of public meetings. The next such meeting is this week. No agenda for the meeting was available on the city website Sunday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.