Nelson Heisey and Madalyn Hoke, eighth graders at Meadville Area Middle School, have attended the Meadville Halloween Parade many times, but this year they will be part of the parade for the first time, and they’ll do it in style.
As part of the circus-themed MAMS float, Heisey will ride next to a smoke-spewing cannon in the role of the human cannonball while Hoke will be the daring young woman on the flying trapeze — seated in a trapeze-like swing created for the occasion.
The two are among dozens of students, staff members, family members and other volunteers organized by Carolyn Brown to construct the middle school’s float. They’ve been working all month, painting cardboard cutouts of clowns, animals, and other circus sights to line both sides of the float, creating the trapeze, cannon, miniature big top, an oversized bulldog’s head that will emerge, like a lion, from the big top, and much more. The work has accelerated over the past two weeks, and volunteers were working on finishing touches in the MAMS cafeteria Wednesday.
The MAMS team is among dozens of other groups who are nearing the finish line in their journey to the parade’s starting line at the intersection of South Main Street and South Street at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a memory — it’s fun,” Brown said of the students’ upcoming experience. “We’re hoping to at least stand up and show that we still have it.”
The event itself plans to show Halloween lovers that the state’s largest nighttime parade still has it as well, according to Dave Astry, who chairs the parade organizing committee for the Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce (CAYCC).
“It’s back to normal,” Astry said of the event now being held for the 55th time. “We realize COVID is here to stay, so on that note, we still do have a disclaimer on our website — everyone’s responsible for their own COVID precautions. We’re sure that on that note, everyone’s going to be as responsible as possible.”
Perhaps the clearest sign of a return to normality is an increase in participation: 108 organizations are expected to participate this year, up from about 95 last year. About one-third of those will be floats competing in nonprofit and commercial categories. Independent judges will also award honors in the dance and marching band categories.
Funds raised from the event through sponsorships and registration fees will benefit Crawford County Federated Library System. The most recent pre-pandemic beneficiaries typically received about $5,000 from CAYCC, according to Astry.
Due to the pandemic, Brown explained, it has been three years since MAMS students had a float in the parade, but the school’s Academy Awards-themed 2019 float was a good one, taking both the top award for nonprofits and for youth-constructed floats.
Now the school is back to defend its title, along with United Community Independence Programs, which took the top honor for nonprofit floats last year when MAMS sat out due to pandemic concerns.
Brown was optimistic about the school’s chances at reclaiming its title, though she noted that the nonprofit category features organizations of any size, including some with significantly greater resources than a public school relying largely on donations from staff and friends and volunteer labor from everyone Brown could call on.
“This took a lot,” Brown said as she surveyed the stacks of decorations taking up a corner of the cafeteria before being transported to the fairgrounds for final assembly. “I’m pretty excited.”
Nelson, holding up the human cannonball costume he’ll wear Saturday, was similarly optimistic. Asked if the MAMS float was going to win, he said, “I have a feeling it is.”
Nelson’s view may be biased, of course. He has helped throughout the process, first working on painting the cutouts, including the human cannonball figure that inspired him to volunteer as one of several students playing circus characters on the float. He’ll be joined by seventh grader Colton Redden as the strongman, possibly two other students in the roles of clown and ringmaster. Above them all will be Madalyn as the trapeze artist.
Unlike Nelson, Madalyn hasn’t had time to participate in much of the preparation. She’s been too busy with the gymnastics practices that qualified her for the acrobatic role she’ll play — practice she hopes will make riding on the moving swing a piece of cake.
The highlight, she suspects, will be the new perspective on an event she’s seen many times before from the sideline.
“I’m excited to see all the people,” Madalyn said. “A lot of my family is going this year.”
Despite the new opportunity, she hasn’t forgotten her parade fundamentals: Madalyn has already arranged to have her brother collect some candy distributed during the event for her, she said.
That sort of pre-parade planning is typical of those for whom the Meadville Halloween Parade is a family tradition, according to Astry. He said it’s typical for organizers to find scores of seats already lining the route when they begin day-of preparations at 8 a.m. on parade Saturday. With a crowd likely to exceed 5,000 by Astry’s estimate, it’s easy to understand the desire to stake an early claim on a spot close to the action.
A couple of other common parade phenomena are harder to predict.
“Fingers crossed,” Astry said, “it’s going to be nice weather this year. “We can’t say that very often.”
In freezing and wet conditions, hard candy probably holds up better for distribution. Good weather might allow more variety, but Astry said only one factor really matters when it comes to parade candy.
“My biggest advice,” he said, “is to make sure you have enough rather than worry about what kind you have.”
You can go
“Under the Big Top,” the 55th Meadville Halloween Parade, begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on South Main Street just south of Diamond Park. Parade participants will march counter-clockwise around Diamond Park, head west on Chestnut Street, turn north on Market Street — passing the grandstand in front of the Market House — and turn west on North Street, ending at the intersection of North and Water streets. Organizers remind participants that for safety candy should be handed out, not thrown to spectators.
