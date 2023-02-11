Cinematic horror show at former downtown Meadville theater

Hollywood loves to roll out the red carpet for glitzy movie premieres, but a Meadville theater of years past is sporting a vivid shade of green inside its lobby these days.
That’s no fancy carpet growing just inside the glass front doors of the shuttered Park Avenue Cinema, however. It’s a layer of lush moss — or grass maybe? — steadily spreading toward the nearby concession stand, like a genetically modified hybrid that has escaped from a lab in a dystopian blockbuster.
The downtown theater that once hosted horror film festivals has become the perfect setting for a zombie movie, the atmosphere inside so rank that city officials advised wearing a mask during a brief tour of the building this week.
But if movie location scouts are interested, the clock is ticking.
Meadville Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property, is moving forward with plans to demolish the cinema. The authority’s board members agreed with City Manager Maryann Menanno’s recommendation to demolish the building at their meeting Wednesday.
Board member Dennis Frampton recalled his look inside to evaluate the building’s condition.
“It’s the worst building I’ve ever been in,” Frampton said. “I couldn’t get out fast enough. I felt that I couldn’t breathe. It was horrible.”
Menanno said the theater has deteriorated significantly since it closed in 2019 and was seized by Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau in 2020 due to unpaid property taxes.
“There’s massive holes in the roof, it’s leaking, there’s mold growing inside. There’s grass — moss — growing inside,” Menanno told the RDA board members. “We have concerns based on contractors who have gone up onto the roof that the AC unit on the roof might fall through.”
The Tribune’s tour of the theater shortly after the authority meeting backed up Menanno’s assessment.
Donning our masks and leaving behind a bright, even balmy February day, a change of atmosphere was noticeable as soon as we entered the theater’s side door. A battery-powered spotlight illuminated our path — the building’s power has been shut off. As we made our way up the center aisle of a smaller theater toward the structure’s central hallway, the silence was broken by the “squish, squish” of soggy carpets.
In some areas, more of the drop ceiling was evident on the floor than above our heads.
Further inside, we surveyed the largest of the cinema’s theaters, where Allegheny College professor Mike Keeley’s documentary “This is a cemetery: Greendale” drew the cinema’s final capacity crowd in early 2019. A bag of recycling, coated by dust, waited at the end of one row of seats. If you didn’t look too closely, it was easy to imagine the seats filled with movie lovers once again.
But after a moment of reflection, the steady drip, drip of water falling in a distant corner near the screen washed away any thoughts of bringing the theater back to life.
A few more uncertain steps led to the lobby at the front of the building, where sunlight filtered in through the glass doors on either side of the ticket booth. Despite the earlier warnings, the mossy expanse spread out in front of one set of doors was still a shock — bad enough that it was growing from the lobby carpet, but the intense green and shaggy appearance intensified the creepiness quotient to an uncomfortable level.
The growth extended from the doors to a curved ring of three trash cans, giving the impression that the cans had been arranged as a defense of some sort by unknown parties.
At the concession stand, a sign above the soda dispenser still displayed small, medium and large containers and boasted, “Always refreshing.” A Tribune sports section from Sept. 4, 2019, rested on the counter near a pile of mail and a single $1 bill.
In the projector room, old film reels were stored in one corner and near the door was a roll of orange “Admit one” carnival-style tickets. Refuse filled much of a maintenance room. Among the debris was an air mattress, the sheet covering facing toward the floor.
When the RDA purchased the building last year, Menanno said that at some point after the theater closed squatters had used the building. The plan then was to demolish the building by the end of 2022. Menanno said on Wednesday that demolition was delayed when the city received inquiries from outside parties interested in purchasing the property.
Those possibilities fell through, she said, and the demolition is back on, with the hope that the property will be easier to sell once the building has been razed.
The goal is to recoup the city’s investment — the $21,000 paid to purchase it at the Tax Claim Bureau’s judicial sale plus the cost of the demolition — by selling the property to a developer.
“It’s certainly prime real estate,” board member Jan Van Tuil said Wednesday.
Demolition is expected to cost between $60,000 and $80,000, according to Menanno, who has previously said that a shared wall on the building’s southern side makes tearing it down more complicated, and more costly, than it might otherwise be.
Like a friendly face that appears at the end of a horror movie or a verdant patch of green in a desert of detritus, there could be help on the way when it comes to paying for the demolition.
“There is a third party that has expressed interest in helping with some of those costs,” Menanno told the RDA board. “Once we have a firm quote, though, that conversation can move forward.”
Menanno declined to identify the party interested in supporting the knock down, but she was quick to offer a theory on the motivation behind such an act.
“It’s been a site of concern, an eyesore, for a lot of people downtown,” Menanno said, “so there’s a lot of support for the demolition.”