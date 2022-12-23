After opening all the presents under the tree, make a gift out of your Christmas tree. Live trees will accepted for use as aquatic habitat improvement projects at Woodcock Creek Lake beginning Dec. 27, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.
Visitors can drop off live Christmas trees at the Woodcock Creek Lake overlook area, located directly across from Siverling Road, until Jan. 17. Signs will be in place to help guide tree dropoffs.
The project office location address is 22079 State Highway 198, Saegertown, PA 16433.
Donated trees must be free of decorations and non-biodegradable materials. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
Trees will be used for structural fish habitat improvement projects. When anchored to the bottom of a body of water, evergreen trees promote ideal habitat for attracting and holding a variety of fish and other aquatic life. Last year, almost 60 donated trees were placed throughout the lake by project staff.
The decaying woody debris provides food resources necessary for aquatic macroinvertebrates to thrive, thus attracting insects favoring smaller fish species such as yellow perch, rock bass, and bluegill. With smaller prey fish present and hiding among the limbs, larger predatory fish species, such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye and muskellunge, will also frequent the structure, promoting great fishing opportunities for anglers.
• More information: Contact the Woodcock Creek Lake office at (814) 763-4422.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.