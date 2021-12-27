The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Woodcock Creek Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat improvement projects, beginning today.
Visitors may drop off live Christmas trees until Jan. 17 to the Woodcock Creek Lake overlook amenity, located directly across from Siverling Road. Signs will be in place to help guide tree drop-offs. The drop-off location address is 22079 State Highway 198, Saegertown.
Donations must be free of decorations and non-biodegradable materials. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
Trees will be used for structural fish habitats improvement projects, officials said. When anchored to the bottom of a waterbody, evergreen trees promote ideal habitat for attracting and holding a variety of fish species and other aquatic organisms.
The decaying woody debris provides food resources necessary for aquatic macroinvertebrates to thrive, thus attracting insect favoring smaller fish species such as yellow perch, rock bass, and bluegill. With smaller prey fish present and hiding amongst the tree limbs, larger predatory fish species, such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, and muskellunge, will also frequent the structure, promoting great fishing opportunities for properly licensed anglers.
• More information: Contact the Woodcock Creek Lake office at (814) 763-4422.